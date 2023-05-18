Home near Mesick a complete loss after Wednesday night fire

MESICK — Several Northern Michigan fire departments responded to a large house fire Wednesday night on 13 Road near Mesick, just south of the roundabout.
Northwest Wexford Emergency Authority fire chief Mike Guernsey said they were dispatched to the fire around 8 p.m., and remained on scene for the next several hours, finally departing around 1:30 a.m.
The single-story home was a complete loss in the fire, the cause of which is undetermined at this time.
According to a post on the Northwest Wexford Emergency Authority Facebook page, at one point 21 fire trucks were at the scene.
Firefighters from Boon, Colfax-Greenwood, Cedar Creek, Cherry Grove, South Branch, Manton and the Department of Natural Resources assisted the Northwest Wexford Emergency Authority in extinguishing the blaze.
Guernsey said the homeowner indicated that the structure was insured.
