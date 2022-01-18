CADILLAC — Moving is stressful enough, but finding a house to buy has been extremely difficult leading to rising home prices.
The Wexford County Equalization Department recorded that the number of residential sales has seen an overall increase from 547 in 2018 to 636 in 2021. These numbers may leave consumers wondering why sales have peaked when prices are so high.
It comes down to the number of buyers versus the number of sellers, according to Jim Meier, broker and owner of Premier Realty.
“It’s my opinion that we don’t have more buyers, we’ve just had less sellers,” he said. “And because of that, we’ve got an imbalance, and that’s pushed the price of homes up considerably in the last 12, 18 months.”
A drastic increase in appreciation did happen before between 2008 and 2010, Meier said, but prices today have actually started to surpass the cost of homes during the recession.
Although this trend has been ramping up for some time, the pandemic isn’t much help. Those who would typically be selling right now are putting a hold on plans during lockdowns. Even with a mostly open state, Meier said many homeowners just aren’t comfortable with strangers entering their residence for showings.
Another side effect of the pandemic is the desire to stay within a community, surrounded by familiar people and a familiar health care system.
“Cadillac Hospital has a great reputation,” Meier said. “So, if somebody is familiar with their physicians ... they probably feel pretty comfortable with the medical care that they’re going to get here as opposed to, say, moving to Arkansas, or some warm climate, and you don’t know anybody there, you don’t know who to reach out to if you do get sick.”
When houses do go on the market, the increased prices don’t beat out the desperation of potential buyers. They’re moving full steam ahead on whatever real estate they can grab, and Meier said it has a lot to do with the lack of rentals. When the options are limited, some people have to turn to homeownership.
“There’s always things that are changing in people’s lives. If it’s a married couple that’s getting divorced, for instance, they now need two homes or two residences, whether it’s a rental or own home,” he said. “Then, if people are choosing to have larger families, they may need a new facility for their new family.”
Buyers have been willing to compete when it comes to asking price as well. One example of this is a home in Manton that Meier was selling for about $85,000. He hosted 14 showings in the first three days, and out of all the offers he received, seven were over the asking price.
It took almost a year for Sandra Bussell to find a home in the Cadillac area. The rent at her previous residence had been raised by nearly $300 over a two-year period. Once she realized it would be more financially efficient to buy, the search began, and she experienced stiff competition the whole way through.
“Every home was in a bidding war, and everything was popping off the market really, really fast, and it was really hard to find something, actually,” she said. “And everything that we were finding via the market was in bad condition as well.”
Eventually, Bussell and her partner found a home within their price range, and the sellers weren’t interested in having buyers outbidding one another.
“The asking price was about $110,000, which was great, because that was well within my budget,” she said. “And I ended up getting really, really lucky, because they accepted my offer of only five grand above within 24 hours.”
Bussell’s now current home had only been on the market for about 48 hours.
Most homes on the market didn’t last more than a week in the experience of 5 Star Real Estate Broker Greg Bosscher. COVID did lend a hand in driving up prices, but Bosscher said they’ve also been impacted by lack of new construction.
“Then coupled with that is, regionally here, our lack of new construction and the cost of new construction, which then drove existing home sales as aggressively as they did, which also drove prices up,” he said.
Interest rates have stayed low, so current homeowners looking to refinance may find savings in shifting real estate cost, but Bosscher said current prices will be sticking around long term.
“Nobody that is ‘in the know’ is forecasting a big housing bubble,” he said. “We’re talking about a softening and a leveling ... in the majority of our markets, this is probably going to be the new normal price.”
Working in the banking industry, Jon Catlin said he was able to catch this trend early, and it prepared him for the process of selling his own home.
“I’ve always had kind of the mortgage loan officer next to me, or around me, and I’ve kind of tried to get a feel for the pace of what the real estate market is doing, commercial versus residential,” he said. “So I knew in the hot market would be a pretty good time to sell the house.”
Catlin and his wife saw both sides of the market because they were looking to buy at the same time that they were selling. Similar to Bussell, they were facing competition and had to rely on luck to find a home.
“The one we’re in, our realtor knew their realtor and got us in to look at the house before it got listed, and we offered them above list price,” he said. “And so they never really even had to list it, they just sold.”
The closing process, including inspection and a loan application, was completed within a week.
Moving forward, both Meier and Bosscher suspect that property taxes and home values will rise, resulting in higher revenues for cities, townships and schools. Despite the silver lining, it is going to be difficult to afford a home in the years ahead, and Bosscher said the best thing people can do is to be as financially prepared as possible.
Maintaining a good credit score is crucial in the home-buying process. For buyers with a higher score, Bosscher said they may be eligible for loan programs and could avoid putting money down.
“We’re seeing an increase in wages, but we’re also seeing inflation,” he said. “It doesn’t make homeownership out of reach for a buyer, they just have to be prepared.”
For those considering purchasing a home, Bussell said it’s all about having patience.
“It’s an impatient market, but show patience,” she said. “Just have a little patience, because what you’re looking for, it will come; It will take a while, but it will come.”
