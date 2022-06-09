CADILLAC — A 42-year-old homeless man faced multiple drug and driving offenses during his arraignment recently in Wexford County’s 84th District Court, court records indicate.
Gary Edward Storie was charged with possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title for his connection with an incident on June 3 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the sentence of the primary offense.
If convicted of the methamphetamine-related offense, Storie faces up to life in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Storie is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $100,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on June 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.