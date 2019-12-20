Homeless man sentenced to prison for meth conviction

CADILLAC — A 35-year-old homeless man is heading to prison after he was sentenced to a drug-related offense in 28th Circuit Court.
Larry Jo Waite was sentenced to between 5-10 years in prison with 175 days credited for delivery of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Sept. 6 in Haring Township. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and $225 in restitution.
Originally, Waite faced up to 40 years in prison and/or $50,000 in fines.
