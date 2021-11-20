CADILLAC — Sara Mulder can sit in the living room of her home and see the main entrance of the Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center.
While the coming and going of students — especially at the end of the school day — set her dogs into a barking frenzy, being that close to the CTC has never been an issue. So when she read in the Cadillac News that one of the wells at the CTC had shown elevated levels of one of the PFAS chemicals, to say she was concerned would be an understatement.
Since learning of the elevated levels, Mulder said the concern remains, but a new emotion has come with it — frustration.
“We have had no communication with (the state) without me actively pushing for it the past 48 hours,” Mulder said earlier this week. “I imagine it is the same with my neighbors. I found out from an article in the newspaper there is contamination at the CTC. Why were we not contacted and given a heads up?”
Last week, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Toxicologist Lisa Fischer said a meeting was to be scheduled this week in response to test results showing elevated levels of Perfluorononanoic acid or PFNA in the well at the CTC.
Mulder said when she talked with Fischer earlier this week she told her it was determined at a meeting that residential samples will be taken from homes directly to the west and south of the CTC.
Fischer confirmed Friday afternoon residential homes to the west and south of the CTC are going to be tested, but the complete list of homes is not finalized.
“Because we don’t know where the PFAS source is coming from, we want to target the homes closest to the CTC,” she said. “We like to start with the homes closest to the detection and if those homes have detection, then we may move out to see if there are other homes with detections.”
Fischer said if those homes closest to the CTC don’t have any contamination, the PFAS may be the result of localized contamination.
While the MDHHS and EGLE are scheduled to meet again next week to finalize the list of homes to be tested and to determine how those homeowners will be notified, Fischer said she didn’t know exactly when the residential sampling would occur. Once things are finalized, Fischer said those residents will be notified about the water sampling via letter and/or door knocking.
Although Mulder is happy the residential testing is going to happen, she said there are still questions and frustrations that they didn’t alert residents in the area when they first found out about the elevated levels.
“There is frustration that we weren’t told and I’m questioning if we are going to see some long-term effects and how long there have been issues,” she said.
Mulder said she understands this is the beginning stage and if the state follows through with the testing and any remediation that is needed, that will be good, but she still has concerns. She knows it is a fine line of freaking the public out and getting the information out there, but she said the state needs to inform the public, especially those who live in the area.
“I know PFAS is not an immediate concern, but it can cause issues 20 years from now. You can’t avoid what you don’t know,” she said. “It is just my husband and our three dogs, but having kids is not off the table. So there is concern about that. This neighborhood has a wide range of people, from the elderly to younger kids. The (Cadillac Area) YMCA is behind my house.”
Three years ago, the CTC started voluntarily testing the three wells it has that provide water to the Cadillac campus. The testing was part of the state’s push to ensure drinking water was safe and free of dangerous levels of substances such as lead and PFAS.
During quarterly testing, levels were below the state threshold for elevated levels for each of the seven PFAS chemicals. That changed in October.
Fischer said she has been involved with the statewide testing initiative since it started in 2018 and noted results started coming from the CTC and the two other wells in 2019.
PFNA was found at a level of 7.667 nanograms per liter in the CTC well. The state threshold for maximum contaminant level is 6 ng/L. A nanogram is a derived metric measurement unit of mass. The nanogram is equal to one billionth of a gram.
The other two wells on the campus — used by the special services and business office and the agro-science and heavy equipment building — didn’t even have trace amounts of PFAS found.
Currently, there are no federal drinking water standards for any PFAS chemicals. This means that public water supplies do not have to test or treat their water for PFAS under federal law. The EPA has issued a non-enforceable guideline for two of the most common PFAS chemicals, Perfluorooctane Sulfonic Acid or PFOS and Perfluorooctanoic Acid or PFOA. Some states including Michigan have issued health guidelines that are stricter than the EPA guideline, and some states have proposed or established enforceable standards.
There are multiple options available to address the issue, including placing a filtration system on the well where the PFAS was detected and digging deeper in the existing well where the contamination is detected to see if they can move past it and into a different aquifer. A new well also could be drilled, one of the other wells with zero contamination could be tapped into to supply water to the CTC building or the campus could hook into the Haring Township Water System.
PFAS are a class of water-, heat- and oil-resistant chemicals. There are currently more than 4,700 different PFAS chemicals on the global market, making them among the most ubiquitous synthetic chemicals in the world.
They are found in a wide range of consumer products including stain-resistant carpets and upholstery, waterproof clothing, floor waxes, nonstick cookware, greaseproof food packaging and even some dental floss. They are also found in certain firefighting foams that are commonly used at military bases, airports and other fire training areas.
Since the elevated level was detected, a letter was sent home with CTC students, penned by Wexford-Missaukee CTC Director Tim Rigling. A public notice was placed on the entrances of the CTC, which is working to find a solution with the aid of the District Health Department No. 10 and other state agencies.
On the public notice, dated Oct. 25, it states that there is not a need to use an alternative water supply such as bottled water. It also states there is not an immediate risk and if there had been immediate notification would have occurred. It also stated that if a person has specific health concerns, they should consult their doctor.
