CADILLAC — Homeowners with damaged property following last week’s Christmas blizzard are encouraged to seek the help of professionals before cleaning up themselves.
Northern Michigan fell victim to a combination of high winds, heavy snowfall and icy roads just before the holidays, leaving many homeowners with fallen and damaged trees, and a rather hefty shoveling job.
But before people get to work themselves, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says they should consider reaching out to professionals.
Broken tree limbs can often be found lying on top of the home or near power lines, and their removal poses a potential danger for those who aren’t properly trained. Any hanging branches or split limbs that can’t be reached from the ground should be left for a removal specialist.
Once the damage has been dealt with, homeowners can take action on their own by pruning their damaged trees to maintain their long-term health. The Michigan DNR recommends setting this effort aside until the weather warms up and the risk of frostbite is low.
In addition to prioritizing personal safety during storm cleanup, Michigan DNR says people should also consider the environmental impact of their tree disposal.
When discarding wood, check for insects and harmful diseases. If either is identified, the wood should not be moved from the local area to minimize spread.
Rather than relocating small-scale tree debris, homeowners can season the fallout for kindling, which also keeps it from contaminating nearby forests.
As for the storm that happened over the past holiday weekend, meteorologists at the Gaylord National Weather Service have been comparing it to the storied Blizzard of 1978.
Truth be told, the Blizzard of 1978 was a little fiercer, according to meteorologist Sabrina Jauernic.
The blizzard that happened nearly 45 years ago hit on Jan. 26, 1978. It brought with it winds of up to 45 miles per hour, and it dropped nearly a half-foot of new snow.
Two- to three-foot snow drifts, poor visibility and impassible side roads were the result of the 1978 storm. Schools, doctors’ offices, factories, courthouses, county health and social services departments, and even city halls remained closed.
Most side roads in Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties drifted during the blizzard and shut down. Progress for all snow removal crews was hampered by poor visibility and abandoned vehicles.
Weather officials called the blizzard a “very intense storm” with record low pressures, some of which are similar to those present during a hurricane.
Jauernic said the storm from 1978 and then from this past holiday weekend were both bomb cyclones, which are fast-developing storms in which atmospheric pressure falls very quickly over 24 hours.
This recent storm started Thursday night and continued into Saturday. It then moved off to the east and when it left the lake effect machine started and ultimately dropped a total of 12 to 18 inches of snow, depending on location, across the Cadillac area. While there were discussions of multiple feet of snow being dropped as a result of this storm, Jauernic said that didn’t pan out.
“As we got closer to the event, the center of the low-pressure system tracked further to the east,” she said. “The Blizzard of 1978 had more moisture wrapped up in it. A lot of Cadillac’s snow totals (from this past weekend) relied on the lake effect. Temperatures were the same for both storms, in the teens for highs with wind chills below zero.”
Jauernic said as far as low pressure is concerned, the 1978 storm was stronger. It got down to 956 millibars whereas last weekend it got down to 963. The farther the barometric pressure drops, the stronger the storm. Air pressure is measured with a barometer. The barometer units of measure are called millibars, meaning the atmospheric force exerted on one square meter of surface.
When it comes to winds, Jauernic said there were no measurements taken in Cadillac, but Traverse City reached a high gust of 54 mph while Houghton Lake recorded a wind gust of 48 mph. The highest in the region was 63 mph recorded along the Lake Michigan coastline of Leelanau County at Leland Harbor.
While both storms were considered to be bomb cyclones, Jauernic said the Blizzard of 1978 did so more impressively than the storm from this past weekend.
Moving forward, the warm trend started Wednesday and will continue through the weekend. Jauernic said temperatures will be above freezing during the day and no significant storms are moving in ahead of, during or after New Year’s Day.
There will be rain beginning Thursday and into Friday, which could make roads icy overnight, but there is no freezing rain forecasted as of Wednesday.
“We will get rain but no freezing rain or anything that would accumulate on power lines,” she said.
Cadillac News reporter Chris Lamphere contributed to this report.
