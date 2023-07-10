BUCKLEY — Authorities have begun evacuating homes in the northwest corner of Wexford County in response to a wildfire that moved into the area from Manistee County.
According to an alert sent out by Wexford County Emergency Management, a large, active wildfire is spreading north and east of West 8 Road and North 1 Road, in Wexford Township.
The fire is moving rapidly and evacuations are taking place now. Road closures are in effect throughout the area. People are advised to stay clear at this time.
The Cadillac News is working on obtaining additional information. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.
