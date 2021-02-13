CADILLAC — Every Tuesday at 2 p.m., the smiles at Forest and Farm home school at the corner of Seeley Road and M-55 get a little bigger with the arrival of Dan Belleville, enthusiastically known by the kids as "Dan, Dan the music man."
Belleville, who studied guitar at Berklee College of Music in Boston, was brought on to teach music lessons at Up North Arts several months ago but with COVID-19 cases still surging in the area, he hasn't had too many clients lately.
"I could start again but I really haven’t pursued it much," Belleville said. "Not sure how to start up again really with this up and down COVID thing."
A few weeks ago, Mary Galvanek contacted Belleville and asked him to give music lessons to the kids at the home school (and licensed daycare) she runs with Sarah Saldivar.
Galvanek said bringing music to the school has been a blessing and is part of their overall mission of building a sense of community for the kids and their parents.
"It's a place where you when you come to pick up your kid, you want to stay for dinner," Galvanek said.
Each child was given a choice of learning either drums or ukelele.
For Belleville, teaching kids ranging in age from 6 to 9 years old presents unique challenges but he's developed a strategy for each instrument.
With drums, Belleville said creating a foundation based on the rudiments of the instrument is key. That means learning to play to a steady rhythm, learning to stay in control while playing, and learning the basic drum rolls and associated terminology, including singles, doubles, flams and paradiddles.
To help the kids keep time, he uses a digital metronome and also a small drum machine attached to a speaker to keep things interesting.
"You can teach someone on a rock 'n roll set and they're on their way but they're not always playing right," Belleville said. "These are the tools the professionals use."
Before diving into theory or complicated chord structures for ukelele, Belleville told the kids (and Saldivar, who has joined in on the lessons), to write their own songs using a few simple "campfire chords."
"It gives them a little bit of ownership over the process," Belleville said. "They feel more like they really want to work on something."
Galvanek said the kids really have enjoyed the lessons and play their instruments often.
Belleville said he's excited for people to become more interested in music once again in the spring and summer. He's currently doing private lessons for anyone looking to learn an instrument. He can be reached through Facebook at "Dan Belleville Music" or by calling (734) 674-2196.
To see a video of the lesson in progress, go to cadillacnews.com.
