BALDWIN — A man who police say kidnapped and murdered a woman downstate was located in Lake County last week.
On Friday, May 5, at 10 p.m., the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Lake County Sheriff's Office and asked for assistance in locating a possible kidnapping suspect whose phone was pinging on 72nd Street and South Ida Drive in Pleasant Plains Township.
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office also gave the plate and description of the suspect's vehicle. Deputies later located the vehicle at a dwelling on South Ida Drive.
After further contact from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, they advised they had located the kidnapping victim and she was found deceased.
It was later determined that the suspect in question for the kidnapping was the primary suspect in the homicide.
The Newaygo Area Emergency Response Team was activated and responded to the scene. After a time of negotiating with the suspect, two male individuals exited the dwelling.
The suspect, Robert Nizzardini, 57, of Kalamazoo, and another male were taken into custody.
Detectives later arrived at the Lake County Sheriff's Office and interviewed the suspect and the other non-involved male.The non-involved male was later released.
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office later took custody of Nizzardini and transported him to the Kalamazoo County Jail.
The victim, Tami Nickles, 48, was found dead on Friday, May 5, on Autumns Way Boulevard, off KL Avenue and west of 8th Street in Oshtemo Township.
Nizzardini was arraigned Monday, May 8, in Kalamazoo County District Court. He is charged with one felony count each of open murder and felony firearms, along with a misdemeanor count of domestic violence.
Assisting the Lake County Sheriff’s Office was Lake County 911 Central Dispatch, Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and Newaygo Area Emergency Response Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.