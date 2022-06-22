EVART — “It was the trip of a lifetime.”
That’s how Ned Carmichael of Evart, an Army Special Forces veteran who saw combat duty in Vietnam during his 12-month stint in the heart of the war years, 1966 and ’67, described being part of the recent Mid-Michigan Honor Flight.
Ned took part in the Honor Flight that left out of the Gerald R. Ford Airport in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, June 7, and spent the day being feted in Washington, D.C. with two of his brothers-in-law and fellow veterans from the Evart area, Frank Wilkerson and Herb Johnson, and Herb’s younger brother and fellow veteran Ralph.
It was a wonderful experience for all involved.
Ned, Frank and Herb recalled their experience during a recent interview at the Wilkerson home south of Evart. Ralph would have been there too but had a doctor’s appointment that morning.
Frank, a member of the U.S. Army First Cavalry who saw combat duty in Vietnam in 1967 and ’68, had his son Brad as his guardian for the trip. Herb, who was drafted into the Marine Corps during the Korean War and served from 1952 to ’54, was accompanied by his son Rick. Ralph Johnson, who enlisted in the Air Force during Vietnam, had his daughter Kim Scholl and son-in-law, Navy Admiral Ryan Scholl, as his guardians. Admiral Scholl was also one of the featured speakers during the Honor Flight Tour.
Ned, a lifelong Evart resident along with his wife, Reta, had as his guardian a special guest of the 2022 summer Honor Flight, Dr. Jan Pol, the famed farm animal veterinarian based out of Weidman in Isabella County and known to millions of National Geographic channel fans as “The Incredible Dr. Pol.” (See separate story on Ned and Dr. Pol.)
Expressions of gratitude
As the men explained, one of the truly impacting aspects of the Honor Flight was the sense of appreciation and gratitude expressed by so many people in a variety of ways, both in Washington, D.C. during the visit to the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War Memorials and to the Lincoln Monument and the Arlington Cemetery, and also here in Michigan before and after the plane ride.
The Mid-Michigan Honor Flight is a regional hub of the national Honor Flight Network, which gives veterans of all U.S. military branches from a previous generation and a chosen “guardian,” usually one of their family members, the opportunity to fly to Washington, D.C. for a day to visit the different military memorials, to hear different speakers, and to have younger folks who recognize and understand the value of their contributions to freedom tell them how much they appreciate their service to our country. Many of those who offer thanks are young people and even children.
The motto of the Honor Flight is “It’s Never Too Late to Thank a Veteran” and the June 7 trip more than lived up to that for the Evart-area veterans. As all three men noted, there was something very cathartic and uplifting about that particular part of the Honor Flight.
Healing the invisible wounds
Frank, who has been married to Ned Carmichael’s sister Marie since they were both teens in 1961, saw front-line combat duty like Ned and literally put his life on the line in defense of American freedoms. He had comrades die around him, and at one point watched as a sniper took the life of a young man just a few feet away. That kind of trauma wasn’t an unusual experience for veterans like Ned and Frank during Vietnam or for those who served during the Korean War and World War II.
One incident that happened after Frank returned stateside stayed with him, though, and represents what many Vietnam veterans faced in the aftermath of their return home. He was on a plane wearing his uniform and a woman who was opposed to the war in Vietnam refused to sit in her assigned seat next to him. There had also been a lot of vocal anger expressed toward Frank and others who had returned from Vietnam as they boarded the airplane that day.
That level of resentment and rejection of veterans here in the U.S. wasn’t unusual back then either. And the rejection did leave wounds. Not physical wounds like those suffered by so many in those hard years in the mid-1960s and early ’70s, but the kinds of invisible wounds that pierce the soul and not the flesh.
As Frank noted, though, the opportunity to be part of the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight and the overwhelming sense of gratitude expressed by so many during and after the trip helped bring a sense of inner-healing that was quite wonderful.
“It felt so good; it made up for all the people who shunned me after I returned,” Frank said.
A lot of people who care
Ned and Herb were also deeply touched by the outpouring of love and gratitude they felt.
Herb Johnson was married for many decades to Ned’s late older sister Edna Carmichael, who went home to her reward two years ago. When asked to describe the highlights of the Honor Flight, Herb spoke about the way the state police provided an escort for the veterans after spending the first night at Ferris State University on June 6 and how there were banners displayed and people waving from the overpasses while en route from Big Rapids to Grand Rapids for the flight on the morning of Tuesday, June 7.
There were crowds greeting the veterans at the Grand Rapids airport as they boarded the plane and there was a quartet singing and a water cannon salute awaiting the veterans when they landed at Reagan International Airport in Arlington a few hours later along with scores of people waiting to greet them and shake their hands.
“There were a lot of people who care,” is how Herb described it.
“There was a send-off committee at the airport and there were even bagpipes. It was the same kind of reception when we got to Arlington. It was just a beautiful day and a beautiful experience. It made the tears flow.”
Ned admits that he too found himself “getting emotional” amid all the well-wishers out there and here in Michigan.
And, as Ned and the others reported, getting to experience this with so many other veterans from the area only made it that much more memorable.
It's really worth it
There were 77 veterans in all who participated in the June 7 Honor Flight out of Grand Rapids with their guardians. A dozen of those were World War II veterans, including two who were 100 years old, one of whom was a survivor at Pearl Harbor.
“One of those 100-year-old veterans still did all his own walking too,” Ned said, shaking his head in marvel. “He still walked ramrod straight. It seemed like he must have been 30 years younger than his actual age.”
Ned fulfilled a personal mission when he visited the Korean War Memorial. He was originally scheduled to go on the Honor Flight in 2020 with his brother Ed Carmichael, who was a Korean War veteran like Herb. The trip had to be canceled, though, because of COVID. Ed sadly passed away in the fall of 2021 so Ned brought a framed photo of his brother in his Army uniform with him and had pictures taken with it at the Memorial.
“Ed didn’t get to make it but it felt good to have his picture with me the whole time,” Ned said.
Ned, Herb and Frank all expressed deep thanks to Bob Green, the president of the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight hub and a fellow veteran and State Police sergeant stationed at Houghton Lake, for the tireless work he does behind the scenes along with Treasurer and Vice President Diane Diehm of Mecosta and the Mid-Michigan board members in raising funds and doing all the organizing necessary so that area veterans can take part in these flights twice a year — one out of Grand Rapids during the early summer and one out of Traverse City in the fall — free of charge.
“It’s really worth it,” Ned said, echoing the comments of Frank and Herb. “I would highly recommend it for any veteran who hasn’t gone yet.”
