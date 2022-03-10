CADILLAC — A 38-year-old Honor man faced impaired driving and one other driving-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Paul Brandon-William Rikli was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired third offense and operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied for his connection with an incident on March 5 in Selma Township.
If convicted of the impaired driving offense, Rikli faces one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Rikli is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on March 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.