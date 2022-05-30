EVART — Honoring the soldiers who have fought and fallen to preserve our freedoms as Americans has been a longstanding tradition in Evart each Memorial Day.
The Evart ceremony takes place in three parts, first with the raising of the flat to half-mast at Guyton Park downtown along with the placing of the wreath and a 21-gun salute; then the traditional Naval ceremony placing a wreath in the flowing waters of the Muskegon River at Riverside Park to remember those lost at sea; and finally the raising of the flag to half-mast once more at the Civil War monument along with the placing of the wreath at Forest Hills Cemetery.
The Evart Honor Guard, comprised of members of the VFW Post 7979 of Evart and the Amvets Post 11, participated at all three sites, honoring those fallen with a 21-gun salute. Rich Machleit, a retired Navy officer and an Evart native, played his own haunting rendition of “Taps” at all three sites as a way of honoring those who have paid the ultimate price on our behalf and also as a way of remembering the high cost of the freedoms we enjoy in our country.
The event was well-attended at all three sites, with many families taking the time from their holiday weekend to be there. There were many flags displayed by the attendees and virtually everyone put their hand on their heart during the raising of the U.S. flag.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.