CADILLAC — Gary Taylor has been searching online, pouring over physical records, and looking at pictures that show the smiling and sometimes rugged faces of the men who served their country during times of conflict.
These faces, however, never had the chance to be welcomed home in a big parade, celebrated during Veterans Day or the chance to embrace a loved one after there service overseas. Instead, these faces paid the highest sacrifice — they were killed in action defending the United States. For that reason, Taylor, who is a veteran himself, decided to pursue a way to honor these men locally.
In 2017, a conversation between Taylor and former Wexford County Veteran Services Co-chair Renee Haley on the lack of a memorial in the county honoring those residents who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country.
As a commissioner and Navy veteran, Taylor, along with the aid of Haley, decided to do something about the lack of a permanent memorial.
After talking with county staff including former Wexford County Clerk Elaine Richardson, Taylor was able to secure a location inside the Wexford County Courthouse. After a person enters the building and passes through security, an entire wall is dedicated to honoring these heroes on a Wall of Honor.
The first phase of the honor wall included placing plaques of veterans who were killed in action from the Vietnam era through the Gulf War. Those plaques were unveiled in March 2018.
In addition to the soldier plaques that contain letters from the government to the family about their death, newspaper clippings, medals and more, an artist and Cadillac native Shannon Nelson was hired to paint a mural. On that mural it has the saying, “All gave some, some gave all," and there also are other items that represent all of the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.
The Memorial contains murals of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a caisson/military funeral and an American flag.
With the second phase honoring Korean War veterans killed in action completed in July 2019, the next step will be to gather the information for veterans killed in action during World War II and World War I.
Currently, Taylor is looking for those who died during WWII. So far he has complied 32 names and started getting mementos from families and the government that will go in each display. That number 32 veterans, however, will likely grow.
"I'm tracking up to 40 veterans for WWII. We will do that, unveil it and then go right into WWI," he said.
Taylor said he anticipates having the process for WWII completed and a dedication by this December or sometime early in 2021. He said there is something that could hinder that progress — money.
When this undertaking started, Taylor said he believed he would be able to do all the veterans for about $30,000. He found out quickly his initial estimate was way off. He said as the process went along and they realized how much they were getting to put in the displays and how big they were, the cost started to add up fast.
The displays cost between $500 and $600 and getting the murals painted and the displays for Gulf War, Vietnam and Korean War-era veterans cost $38,000. Taylor said he anticipates needing roughly $40,000 to add WWII and WWI era veterans and one more mural.
"We are going to write grants and push for donations. So far, all the money has come from donations. A lot the townships have kicked in and we have been to Manton and South Branch Township seeking donations (for the final phases)," Taylor said.
On Feb. 20, Taylor said attorney Ravi Gurumurthy donated $500 to the honor wall project and he has or will be issuing a challenge to other attorneys in the area to match his donation. The plan is to have fundraising events once the weather breaks, and the first will likely be some sort of dinner in May around Memorial Day.
Wexford County Director Of Veterans Services Kent Myers while many people know of the honor wall in the veterans' community there also are still a lot of people who are not aware of it. He said people who come to the courthouse walk past the existing displays on the honor wall and will stop and look, but before that, they were unaware it existed.
"I don't believe all veterans know about the wall. That is what we are trying to achieve here. To encourage people to come and see the wall, and the progress of the wall," Myers said. "As a community, we are trying to pay a local tribute to these veterans because in many cases their families are still in the community. We just always believe it is a more personal tribute and just a wonderful dedication to their service and sacrifice."
Anyone interested in helping to research, donating to the wall project or giving information about a loved one from Wexford County who was killed while serving in World War II, World War I or any American conflict veterans should call the Wexford County Veterans Services Offices at (231) 775-6654.
