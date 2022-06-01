CADILLAC — For every shadowbox unveiled on the Wexford County Honor Wall, each one tells a story that deserves telling.
With Memorial Day on Monday, it also is fitting the World War II section of the wall was recently unveiled at the Wexford County Courthouse.
Ron Jacobs and Leesa Arrington are brother and sister and both were at the unveiling as their uncle, Sgt. Howard B. Journeaux was one of the 41 veterans placed on the honor wall. When asked about what it meant to them to know their uncle’s story would forever be immortalized as part of the memorial, both agreed it means a lot.
“My sister actually had seen something in the paper. She called me to see if I could get things together for the fella doing it and gave me a contact,” Ron said.
“So I started sending him some stuff. I did most of it in the last two or three weeks.”
Leesa said the family is honored to have their uncle on the honor wall, especially since he paid the highest sacrifice at only 24 years old. She also said she has been wanting to get her uncle on the honor wall so she is thankful they were able to do that and attend the unveiling.
While the portion associated with World War II was the most labor-intensive portion of the honor wall and the work spanned two years, Gary Taylor said he is still looking for more veterans. He also knows some veterans might be missed, but they can be added at a later date.
Taylor said while most of the families of the fallen soldiers were local, some were out of state, which made things more difficult. While it was a difficult task getting all the information, Taylor said it was worth the time and effort.
With the recent unveiling, Taylor said it was an emotional event for him, especially while each veteran’s shadow box was uncovered and a brief synopsis of their service was read.
“It’s kind of overwhelming. It’s really touching and it was an honor to do it. I was almost in tears,” he said.
In 2017, a conversation transpired between Taylor and former Wexford County Veteran Services Co-chair Renee Haley on the lack of a memorial in the county honoring those residents who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country.
As a county commissioner and Navy veteran, Taylor, along with the aid of Haley, decided to do something about the lack of a permanent memorial.
After talking with county staff, including former Wexford County Clerk Elaine Richardson, Taylor was able to secure a location inside the Wexford County Courthouse. After a person enters the building and passes through security, an entire wall is dedicated to honoring these heroes on a Wall of Honor.
Haley was back in Cadillac for the unveiling on the honor wall she helped to start. She said seeing the work and the progress that has been made is beautiful.
“What strikes me the most is that there is just so much history that you are looking at. You know, that is forever embellished in all our memories,” she said. “All of these (plaques) were just names. There was no picture to their face. It’s just overwhelming because you look at every family member that was affected by that. It is a good feeling to know that they are forever memorialized.”
In addition to the soldier plaques that contain letters from the government to the family about their death, newspaper clippings, medals and more, an artist and Cadillac native Shannon Nelson was hired to paint a mural. On that mural it has the saying, “All gave some, some gave all,” and there also are other items that represent all of the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.
The Memorial also contains murals of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a caisson/military funeral and an American flag.
The first and second phases of the honor wall included placing plaques of veterans who were killed in action from the Vietnam era through the Gulf War. Those plaques were unveiled in March 2018.
The third phase honored Korean War veterans killed in action and it was completed in July 2019. The fourth phase was World War II. The fifth and final phase will be finding local veterans killed during World War I.
Taylor said he has already started work on researching World War I veterans from the area. He originally thought there would only be roughly 10 veterans but he has found 17. He anticipates there could be more.
With at least a year of work ahead of him, Taylor said the project won’t be completed likely until 2024. While that will be seven years since the honor wall project started, Taylor said he is already been approached for another veterans-related project. He said, however, that he will not be able to start anything new for a little while.
“I currently have 17 World War I veterans and I’m still finding more names. I’m hoping it will take a year to 1.5 years to get World War I done,” he said.
Anyone interested in helping by donating to the wall project or giving information about a loved one from Wexford County who was killed while serving in World War II, World War I or any American conflict should call the Wexford County Veterans Services Offices at (231) 775-6654.
