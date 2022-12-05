LAKE CITY — There’s nothing better for children than celebrating Christmas a few weeks early.
That’s the opportunity the H.O.O.P provided Saturday, as dozens of kids and their families come out to the organization’s annual Christmas party at the Lake City High School.
This year’s party was in-person after adopting a drive-thru format last year due to the pandemic. With the kids given a chance to shop for Christmas gifts, H.O.O.P President Stacey Randall said it was great to see their excitement.
“It overwhelms a lot of them because there’s so much stuff, but to see their faces and to see the smiles, that’s fun,” she said.
Randall said this year they had 131 kids and families register for the party. Thanks to donations, she said they had gifts, clothing, books, and gift cards for everyone to take home. Randall said they also give everyone a pillow, which was this year’s group gift.
There were also more volunteers for the party, as Lake City middle and high school students come out to help. With so much community support at the party, Randall said it was appreciated.
“It’s wonderful when we weren’t necessarily expecting that much,” she said. “We had heard that donations were down for some other organizations, so to have ours be just the same as normal and more people is wonderful.”
Many party attendees were also appreciative of the community and group’s efforts. Julie Bowers said the party is a blessing as it gave her two boys a chance to pick out some nice gifts.
“It gives the low-income families another place to get something for the kids to put under the tree who don’t have much,” she said.
It was Alex Yonkman’s family’s first time coming out to the H.O.O.P party. Yonkman said it was exciting for her to see her two children be a part of the event ahead of the Christmas holiday.
“It’s amazing because Christmas would be really tough without things like this,” she said.
The impact of the party also hits volunteers. Carla Helmus and Anna Crane have worked at the party for several years and said it’s all about the kids and their families.
“I just love the excitement for them to be able to see Santa,” Crane said.
“It’s always been a family thing,” Helmus added. “It’s something that we’ve always done for a Saturday in December. It’s kind of one of our family traditions.”
As the kids rummaged through the piles of gifts, Randall said seeing the emotion from them and their families makes it all worth it.
“When you have a mom or grandma who’s in tears because it’s the only Christmas the kids are going to get, it makes it all worthwhile,” she said.
