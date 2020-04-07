CADILLAC — City council met remotely on Monday evening, the first all-virtual meeting since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order temporarily authorizing local government to meet remotely.
The executive order (2020-15) is part of a long list of executive orders designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. The best tool against the contagious disease, according to public health experts, is social distancing.
City Manager Marcus Peccia acknowledged Monday during the remote meeting, which was held using the "GoToMeeting" app, "felt clunky."
The app allows people to participate using their computer or other device's camera and microphone or to call in using a phone. Participants — at one point, there were 16, including city council, some city staff and residents — occasionally cut in and out, and City Attorney Mike Homier reminded city council to identify themselves before speaking, as not everybody was using the app's video function.
"Hopefully, we'll get the hang of it a little better," Peccia said.
City council had a full agenda, including somewhat tentatively authorizing some purchases. Council Member Stephen King was critical of spending on big-ticket items with the global and state economy facing volatility due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Council passed a resolution banning water shut-offs and late fees and restoring water service to people who'd had it shut off due to lack of payment, which was in keeping with a previous executive order from Whitmer. Hand-washing, like social distancing, is critical to slow the spread of COVID-19.
