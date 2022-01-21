REED CITY — Lana Jarvie is encouraged by the awareness and support of the community as she asks for help in finding the murderer of her sister 39 years ago.
Jarvie’s sister, Janette Roberson, was murdered on Jan. 19, 1983. Roberson was murdered while working in the pet department of the then Gamble’s Hardware store in Reed City.
To help draw awareness, and hopefully a lead or two to help solve the murder, Jarvie has organized an annual walk near the anniversary of Roberson’s murder. The walk this year will be held from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday, starting at the Reed City Depot.
The walk portion is a quick walk from the Depot to the front of the building where Roberson was killed.
Jarvie said this year there will be vinyl window stickers available, which were created by Dezigns by Loni. The artwork was donated to Jarvie.
“I cried when she told me she was giving it to me,” Jarvie said. “That’s how nice the community is, and you can never properly thank those types of people.”
The design is also being used on sweatshirts. Besides the design, members of the community have asked for posters promoting the walk to be put up in other areas around Reed City.
“It is encouraging, very encouraging,” Jarvie said of the interest in this year’s walk.
But while she is encouraged by the support from the community, Jarvie is frustrated by a lack of communication from the police. Jarvie said she has not heard from the police for about six months. But more than the lack of communication, Jarvie is probably most frustrated by the police not seeking outside help on the case.
“I want the pressure put on the police to ask somebody else to come in and look at that, there is no reason they have to hide thing,” Jarvie said. “Why hide it, it’s just stupid to keep hiding it.”
Jarvie wants answers. She wants to know more details about what happened, whether more than one person may have been involved for example.
Michigan State Police D/Sgt. Aaron Tubergen and his partner D/Sgt. Cory Zimmerman were assigned the cold case about a year ago. Tubergen said the State Police is not trying to hide information, but foremost the police need to protect the integrity of the case.
“Sometimes that means withholding bits of information and not sharing a game plan with others ... that could hinder investigation,” Tubergen said.
Tubergen said he can understand why Jarvie is frustrated with a lack of information and communication. He said when his team began working on the case they spoke more frequently with Jarvie and as of late there has not been any significant updates.
“It can be frustrating, and I have never been in her shoes,” Tubergen said. “I can’t image what she is going through, I have never had a family member that was murdered.
“But, our top priority, and best chance in solving the case, is to protect the integrity of the case.”
Janette Roberson, 27 at the time of the murder, was a married mother of two. The store was open and had customers in the building throughout the day. Her partially clad body was discovered by an employee around 4 p.m. in a storeroom near the pet department. She is believed to have been murdered sometime between 2 and 3 p.m. Reports at the time said two customers wanted to purchase aquarium supplies and could not find anyone working in the department. The customers then went upstairs and told a hardware store employee.
According to the autopsy, she was killed by blow to the head with an unknown object or objects. Investigators said they believed Roberson was sexually assaulted as well as beaten to death.
The event takes place from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday at the Depot in Reed City. There will be a short walk from the Depot to the building where Roberson was murdered and will include a short speech before a return walk to the Depot.
Masks and hand sanitizer will be available, as well as hot chocolate, coffee and cookies.
