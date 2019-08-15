CADILLAC — Loved ones of those who have passed away were invited to release butterflies at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion on Wednesday as part of an event put together by Munson Healthcare Hospice.
Bereavement Coordinator Sharon Neumann urged those who attended to say “I love you‘ to their butterfly as a message to their loved ones in the heavens.
Neumann said this was the second year they’ve done this event and this year, she released a butterfly in memory of her dog, Hope, who passed away recently.
She said there is a myth that people are just supposed to accept that their loved ones are gone and move on. This is untrue, she said. The process of grieving is about finding a way to connect with that individual even after they're no longer here.
On a pamphlet handed out at the event, a poem written by an unknown source was printed. It is entitled "Butterfly" and goes like this:
"With closed eyes, I see you among the flowers,
High above the clouds.
Your presence blows through me with the breeze. Your smile beams down on through the sun.
The full moon brings the light of your laughter to my mind.
And the Butterfly — in all its splendor — reminds me of your beauty and freedom now. Leaving your love for me lingering in my world."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.