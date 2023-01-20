CADILLAC — Compassionate people are being sought to volunteer to help patients and families throughout the Cadillac area and surrounding communities who are on an end-of-life journey through Hospice of Michigan.
Individuals who are looking to start the new year by getting involved in their community have several options for volunteering roles through Hospice of Michigan. In particular, there is a specific need for Cadillac-area residents who can make a real difference in the lives of others by providing the following services, including companionship volunteers, music volunteers, photography volunteers and veteran volunteers.
Companionship volunteers visit patients living at home or in a facility to offer comfort and company, while music volunteers use their musical talents to enrich the lives of patients in a facility or home setting. Photography volunteers need to have experience taking professional photos with their own cameras, while veteran volunteers would visit patients who are fellow veterans.
These volunteer opportunities do not require previous volunteer experience and all volunteers are required to complete orientation, background checks and fingerprinting before starting. Volunteers also must be age 18 or older and have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
For those who have experienced a recent loss, Hospice of Michigan requires a waiting period of one year before becoming a hospice volunteer to allow for the processing of grief. Hospice of Michigan volunteers are vital in delivering exceptional, compassionate support to patients and families according to its mission of caring for patients wherever they call home, right in the same community in which its volunteers live.
“Our volunteers have the opportunity to directly support their neighbors and community, offering quality time and engaging conversation to an individual experiencing one of life’s most important stages,” Hospice of Michigan Volunteer Program Manager Kathy Lietaert said.
Those interested in volunteering can contact Lietaert at (231) 779-5409 or klietaer@hom.org to apply.
