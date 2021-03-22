Hospice of Michigan is seeking volunteers with sewing experience in various areas throughout the state including in Cadillac to create “Memory Bears‘ to help comfort families dealing with the loss of loved ones.
The Memory Bear program was created in June 2014 by the not-for-profit’s grief support services department to help bereaved Hospice of Michigan families capture and preserve aspects of their loved ones within one-of-a-kind stuffed animals. As the initiative continues to gain popularity among bereaved families, more volunteers are needed to meet sewing demands.
Memory Bears are approximately 8 inches tall and made by skilled volunteers. Families are encouraged to bring clothing of a loved one for sewers to use in creating a commemorative teddy bear. Hospice of Michigan patient families may receive one uniquely designed memory bear per each family.
“Memories can last a lifetime. Often, patient families choose a favorite shirt or color to make the bear even more characteristic of their loved one,‘ Karen Monts, director of grief support services for Hospice of Michigan said. “Hospice of Michigan’s Memory Bear program gives families a special keepsake to cherish even after their loved one has passed.‘
Hospice is looking for volunteers to make the bears in Cadillac, Gaylord and Metro Detroit. To reach Cadillac grief support manager Will Gasper call (231) 444-3350 or email him at wgasper@hom.org.
For those who have experienced a loss, Hospice of Michigan encourages a waiting period of one year before becoming a hospice volunteer to allow for the processing of grief.
