CADILLAC — Hospice of Michigan is known for helping many people deal with the grief of losing a loved one, but an upcoming grief support workshop is trying something different.
Hospice of Michigan is hosting a comedy improv grief workshop Tuesday at Maple Ridge Long Term Care Facility, 9072 S. Mackinaw Trail. The workshop is from noon-2 p.m.
While it may seem like a strange combination, the workshop is designed to provide a fun and healing experience to those in grief by demonstrating that even in the darkest of times, there is a light forward to joy and hope. Bart Sumner will be leading the workshop and he is the founder of Healing Improv, which brings the therapeutic power of group improv games to share laughter with all those who need it.
After losing his 10-year-old son, Sumner used his 20 years of experience in improvisational theatre to get through his loss.
"Losing someone close to you can leave a hole in your heart for a long time,‘ Will Gasper, grief support manager for Hospice of Michigan said. “This Healing Improv workshop helps people who are grieving fight negativity head-on, and reminds us that it’s okay to smile, laugh and enjoy all the small moments, even after a loved one has passed on.‘
For more information and to register for the workshop, contact Gasper at (231) 444-3350 or email wgasper@hom.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.