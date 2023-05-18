CADILLAC — If anyone is looking for something to do Friday that also helps to support Hospice of Michigan, they are in luck.
It has been four years since the last time Barley, BBQ and Beats was held and tickets are still available for the event. Linda Freeman is one of the people who plan on attending the event. She originally was supposed to go with her husband Jack to celebrate their 50th anniversary, but life had other plans.
Jack battled cancer for the last 2.5 years of his life. When it continued to spread despite all efforts, his doctor referred him to the entity that the upcoming event benefits, Hospice of Michigan. Jack passed peacefully at home, and Linda was grateful for the care her husband received from Hospice of Michigan leading up to his passing.
Linda will be at the event Friday in honor of her husband but also to support the cause and Hospice of Michigan.
The event, which features some of Michigan’s most well-known whiskies, barbecue food and music, will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 19, at The Wex. The fundraiser has grown every year since its inaugural event in Grand Rapids in 2016. Expanding to Detroit in 2018, this event debuted in Cadillac in 2019 welcoming more than 600 community members. Because of its popularity, Barley, BBQ and Beats has spread statewide and includes events in the three aforementioned cities, but it also will be held in Ann Arbor, Traverse City and Alpena.
The Cadillac event will be the last one occurring in the spring and follows an April event in Detroit and one in Grand Rapids earlier in May. The three remaining Barley, BBQ and Beats events will be held later this year in the fall.
Tickets for all Barley, BBQ and Beats events went on sale for the Cadillac event beginning March 15 and are still available. Tickets can be purchased for $50 in advance at hom.org/bbb or www.hom.org/bbb-cad. Tickets also will be available at the door for $75.
Ticket holders will be provided tokens at check-in valid for three servings of barbecue and three hand-crafted cocktails. Extra tokens will be available for purchase. Alternative samplings will be available if guests have sensitivities to barbecue foods.
All those who donate during the events will have the opportunity to double their generosity thanks to the Steve and Amy Van Andel Foundation. The “Make it a Double” Matching Gift will match all donations up to $250,000. Proceeds from Barley, BBQ and Beats support Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program, which helps ensure end-of-life care to all, regardless of age, diagnosis or financial circumstances.
Cadillac native Luke Winslow-King, who performed at the first event, will be returning for another performance Friday as the headlining act. Before he takes the stage, 44 North Band will warm it up as the opening act.
The event also will include libations created by Bier Distillery, Grand Traverse Distillery, Iron Fish Distillery, Mammoth Distilling, Detroit City Distillery, Michigan Moonshine and Two James Spirits. Barbecue will be prepared by Primo’s BBQ, The Grilling Company and Common Grounds.
