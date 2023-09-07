Hospice patient has wish come true

REED CITY — It was 71-year-old Steve Evans' wish to live long enough to see the first Detroit Lions game of the season.
Evans, who has terminal colon cancer, lived long enough to see his wish come true, and more.
On Thursday, in the hours leading up to the contest between the Lions and Kansas City Chiefs, the Meceola Currie Comfort Home in Reed City threw Evans a tailgate party and invited his friends and family to celebrate his life.
Evans said it isn't necessarily because he's a super fan of the Lions that he wished to live to this day. The date was essentially a benchmark; Evans set a goal to live until at least Sept. 7, which is several days longer than the six months that doctors gave him to live earlier this year. He said he wanted to give himself this time to say goodbye to everyone in his life.
"There is going to be quite a bit of my family here today," Evans said. "It's hard to believe a place like this exists."
Kandy Norris, Evans' daughter, said he's had nothing but good things to say about Meceola Currie Comfort Home since he moved in about three months ago.
"He loves this place," Kandy said. "I've heard him say he's felt the most at peace since being here."
Since she doesn't live in the area, knowing that he's in a place where he feels comfortable and is being taken care of makes Kandy feel better.
Kandy said the tailgate party is something that her dad has been looking forward to for a couple of months, ever since the birth of his great grandson, River.
He lived to meet his great grandson, and now he's reached another milestone.
"I have to find another goal now," Evans said. "Someone suggested maybe next year's season opener. But living day by day is better than week by week."
Check out Friday's edition of the Cadillac News for the full story on Evans' tailgate party.
