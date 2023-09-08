REED CITY — It was 71-year-old Steve Evans’ wish to see the first Detroit Lions game of the season.
Evans, who has terminal colon cancer, lived long enough to see his wish come true, and more.
On Thursday, in the hours leading up to the contest between the Lions and Kansas City Chiefs, the Meceola Currie Comfort Home in Reed City threw Evans a tailgate party and invited his friends and family to celebrate his life.
Evans said it isn’t necessarily because he’s a super fan of the Lions that he wished to live to this day. The date was essentially a benchmark; Evans set a goal for himself to live until at least Sept. 7, which is several days longer than the six months that doctors gave him to live earlier this year. He said he wanted to give himself this time to say goodbye to everyone in his life.
“There is going to be quite a bit of my family here today,” Evans said. “It’s hard to believe a place like this exists.”
Kandy Norris, Evans’ daughter, said he’s had nothing but good things to say about Meceola Currie Comfort Home since he moved in about three months ago.
“He loves this place,” Kandy said. “He’s told me he’s felt the most at peace since being here.”
Since Kandy doesn’t live in the area, knowing her father is in a place where he feels comfortable and is being taken care of makes her feel better.
Kandy said the tailgate party is something that her dad has been looking forward to for a couple of months, ever since the birth of his great-grandson, River.
He lived to meet his great-grandson, and now he’s reached another milestone.
“I have to find another goal now,” Evans said. “Someone suggested maybe next year’s season opener. But living day by day is better than week by week.”
Laura Currie, executive director of the Meceola Currie Comfort Home, said the facility is a community-supported hospice house that serves patients in Mecosta, Osceola and Lake counties.
Currie started her career in the medical field as a nurse. Around five years ago, she started working in hospice care and, in April, opened the Meceola Currie Comfort Home.
The facility works with all hospice companies, providing care and comfort to patients at no cost. The facility is funded by donations from the community.
Currie said she decided to open the facility in Reed City because she perceived a gap in care providers in this area. She said there is a misconception that everyone who is sick dies in the hospital. Those who can’t go home have a couple of options, including staying at a nursing home or assisted living center, although the cost of care at those types of facilities is quite high.
“At the end of life, people shouldn’t be worried about finances,” Currie said.
The Meceola Currie Comfort Home offers an alternative, and Currie said judging by the reception they’ve had so far, it’s clear the demand is high in this area.
In addition to providing care at no cost to patients or their families, Currie said their goal was to eventually grant wishes to patients. The tailgate party thrown for Evans is the first wish they’ve granted.
The tailgate was held between 3 and 6 p.m., and was catered by Ebels General Store, which donated a brisket meal.
A number of Evans’ family members and friends traveled from all over the state to be with him on Thursday.
Donovan Norris is married to Evans’ daughter, Kandy, and he described his father-in-law as been a really laid back yet opinionated person with a “pretty good view on the world.”
“He really cares about others,” Norris said.
Evans’ son, Anthony, traveled from Morley to see his father.
Anthony said his father is a good a man and a Vietnam veteran. He said they haven’t spoken a lot lately but it was good to see him and the rest of the family. He said he’s tried to think about how he’s going to say goodbye to his father, but it’s a tough conversation to have.
Evans said it was important for him to have those types of conversations with everyone he cared about.
“I want to tell them, just that I love them,” Evans said. “And I’m glad they love me, and to say goodbye.”
While Evans’ wish is the first granted by the Meceola Currie Comfort Home, organizers plan to grant more in the future.
To raise money for operational expenses and to fund wishes such as the one granted Thursday, the Meceola Currie Comfort Home will be holding a euchre fundraiser in February and a sporting clay shooting fundraiser in May.
For more information about the organization and the services it offers, go to meceolacurriecomforthome.com.
