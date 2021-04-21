CADILLAC — The final moments of a person's life often are fraught with emotions, anxiety and fear; having a physical connection with another human being during that time can ease the transition between this world and the next.
For 68-year-old Cadillac resident Marsha Barnhart, being present for these types of moments as a Hospice of Michigan volunteer is something she's very passionate about — even if she doesn't know exactly where that passion originated.
Barnhart started volunteering for Hospice in 2018, a couple years after she moved to Cadillac from the Washington, D.C. area following retirement. Barnhart said she can't pinpoint a specific reason why she was drawn to Hospice, (other than perhaps the fact that she regularly drove by a Hospice sign) but something about the mission compelled her to sign up.
An Air Force veteran of 14 years, Barnhart volunteered at a hospital in Germany following the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. Barnhart also worked in the broadcast industry, first for the Army Europe Broadcast Chaplain, then for Radio Free Asia as a producer and trainer.
Barnhart said she enjoyed her time volunteering at the hospital, and thought Hospice might be a similar experience; she was right, and she soon found out that her skills as a broadcast professional came in handy at Hospice, as well.
Until COVID-19 reached Michigan, Barnhart visited Hospice patients in person, both during regular scheduled visits and during vigils, which are held during a period that is known as "actively dying" — when someone has hours left to live. Barnhart and other Hospice volunteers sit by a patient's side in the event that family members can't get there soon enough to be with their loved one.
"You know they can feel your presence, and it matters," Barnhart said. "You sit with them and hold their hand and smooth their brow ... It's a heavy thing — emotionally heightened ... but if you're called to do it, it's almost an honor."
With the arrival of the coronavirus, all in-person interactions between Hospice volunteers and patients had to be put on pause. That meant vigils were no longer an option for volunteers.
"It's disheartening," Barnhart said. "To not have that one-to-one contact anymore. It was a big thing for Hospice."
Kathy Lietaert, volunteer program manager for Hospice of Michigan's north region, said the adjustment for patients was very difficult, as visits from friends and family members also became more restrictive as a result of COVID, leaving much of this necessary work to Hospice caregivers on site, who have many other responsibilities, as well.
While there's no substitution for the tactile presence of a human being in the room, Hospice volunteers and coordinators immediately began thinking about ways to adjust to restrictions and continue providing the highest level of services to patients and their families.
Even before the COVID crisis occurred, Barnhart had been putting her broadcast experience to good use by improving one of the services that Hospice offers involving the recording of patients' life stories and thoughts for family members to cherish for generations to come.
Barnhart was the first to propose that in addition to recording audio of the patients talking, they also record video. She began bringing a video camera to recording sessions and afterward, editing together the video with a brief introduction.
Barnhart's idea soon was embraced at other Hospice of Michigan locations, and now is a service available in many areas throughout Northern Michigan and elsewhere, and hasn't been affected by the COVID restrictions, as the recording sessions can be done via Zoom with the camera built in to a tablet. All that needs to be done after recording is to edit the clips together.
During the sessions, Barnhart said patients will talk primarily about their love of family, with life experiences something of a secondary topic.
"Most everyone wants to talk about what their family meant to them, even estranged members they haven't talked to years — about how much they love them," Barnhart said.
Another service that Barnhart finds particularly fulfilling is the pinning of military honors on Hospice patients who are veterans.
To get around COVID restrictions, Barnhart said these events also are being done via Zoom. A caregiver on site sets up a tablet in front of the patient, and a number of fellow veterans, friends and family member join in on the virtual meeting to view the pinning, which never fails to elicit tears and emotions from the patients.
Barnhart said it's been amazing to see how Hospice staff have been using new technology and other workarounds to connect with patients.
"They had to pull a cat out of a hat," Barnhart said.
Faced with restrictions, Lietaert said one of the new things they've been doing lately is having volunteers write good old-fashioned letters and sending them through the mail to patients.
"We've been getting great feedback on that," Lietaert said. "They love to open things they get in the mail. Sometimes they hold the letter for a while, just looking at their name. Sometimes volunteers even get a note back from a patient."
They also take advantage of Zoom to offer patients virtual companionship, although Lietaert said some patients aren't very comfortable with this technology and prefer a simple phone call over the virtual alternative.
Lietaert said they have around 40 volunteers in the Cadillac area who are doing what they can now to support patients virtually but are looking forward to being able to see them in person once again.
"They're eager," Lietaert said. "A lot of volunteers come to us because they've gone through an experience with a loved one who was on Hospice. Some people say they could never do what we do (things such as remaining with a patient during the last moments of their life) but anyone who has a caring, compassionate heart can do it. If you care about people, you can do it."
This week, which is National Volunteer Week, Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice (organizations that together serve the entire state) are celebrating all the people that donate their time and talents to helping others.
Lietaert said they're always looking for more volunteers to help them fulfill the Hospice mission, although right now it's more difficult to train new volunteers because of the COVID restrictions.
"We're kind of in a holding pattern right now," Lietaert said.
Here is a list of some of the crucial duties performed by volunteers at Hospice:
• Listening to patients during virtual and in-person companionship visits
• Engaging with patients through music — both live performance and watching videos together
• Providing crucial moments of relief for caregivers and family members
• Bringing joy to patients with fun and relaxing pet visits
• Handwriting cards during the pandemic to remind patients they are not alone
• Delivering cheer to homebound patients in the form of colorful floral arrangements
• Helping with office work virtually to support the mission of Every Person, Every Time
For information on how to volunteer with Hospice, go https://www.hom.orginvolved/#volunteer or call 1-888-247-5701.
