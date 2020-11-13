CADILLAC — Citing an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases over the past month, Michigan’s hospital CEOs on Thursday said the state is heading toward a painful place.
“A slowdown is nowhere in sight,‘ said Gerry Anderson, executive chairman of DTE Energy, who joined the Zoom call with hospital CEOs and reporters about the surge in COVID-19 cases. “Over the past five weeks, the average weekly growth rate in cases has been 40% per week.‘
Cases double every two-and-a-half weeks.
That means tough times lie ahead for Michigan residents and hospital workers who will need to tend to COVID-19 patients.
Hospital leaders, when asked about ventilators, field hospitals, and beds repeatedly said that staffing is their biggest concern.
Ed Ness, CEO of Munson Healthcare, was on the call.
“I think sometimes a field hospital sounds like a good easy solution,‘ Ness said. “I would say in Northern Michigan our issue is not beds ... it would be having the staff to staff those beds.‘
On Thursday, Munson announced visitor restrictions at system facilities would resume.
With cases rising exponentially throughout the state, hospital workers will be sick or quarantined. Not because they’ve been getting the virus at the hospital (the transmission rate in hospitals are low) but because they’ve been getting it out in the community.
In Northern Michigan, where the positivity rate has tripled over four weeks, there’s no safety valve, according to Ness. If Munson is full or doesn’t have the staff to handle more patients, there’s nowhere local to send patients. When there’s a statewide surge, you also don’t have the option of sending patients downstate.
Hospital leaders are calling for a cultural change in Michigan.
“We need to get to a place culturally here in Michigan where people understand the science and believe in the science that masking and social distancing works,‘ said Brian Peters, CEO of Michigan Health and Hospital Association.
That can be a challenge in rural Northern Michigan where people feel like they know one another.
“We need to get a message out that this isn’t about who you know,‘ Ness said. “Twelve percent or more of the people that you’re in a meeting with or sitting down with (for) dinner may have this ... just because they’re friends, doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be cautious.‘
Wear a mask, wash your hands and avoid large gatherings, hospital leaders urged. Wear a mask for small gatherings, if you’re attending at all.
While some areas of the state have good mask-compliance, “Our concern is that what you don’t see is the small and medium-sized group gatherings indoors,‘ Peters said. At private gatherings, such as Thanksgiving, “I think that’s where the lack of appropriate masking and social distancing is really coming back to bite us.‘
Hospital leaders say they don’t want to do it, but may have to consider cutting back on elective services if community spread of COVID-19 continues because they’ll need those staffers to care for COVID-19 patients.
“If we begin to be overwhelmed ... we have to limit other services and reallocate staff,‘ said Wright Lassiter III, CEO of Henry Ford Health System.
