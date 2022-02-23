CADILLAC — Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital is in the process of removing two unsightly and potentially dangerous structures on Evart Street.
Hospital President Peter Marinoff said the two buildings years ago suffered extensive structural damage — one from a fire and the other from flooding — and are unusable.
One of the buildings already has been removed, while Marinoff said they’re still in the process of getting permits approved to demolish the other.
Marinoff said the hospital owns three properties along Evart Street, including one building between the two in question that is still in good condition that they’re currently renting out. This home won’t be torn down.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, like other landlocked hospitals, attempt to purchase properties adjacent to their location whenever they come up for sale. Marinoff said they do this in case they ever need to expand their facility. It’s easier and more affordable to buy these properties as they come up for sale rather than attempting to put offers on homes that are owned by people who aren’t interested in selling at that time.
Marinoff said they intend to make the properties into green space. Not only will this beautify the area (as opposed to there being two vacant and deteriorating buildings on the block), Marinoff said removing the homes is a matter of safety.
“It will be more appealing to the eye and we don’t want there to be vacant buildings in the neighborhood,” Marinoff said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.