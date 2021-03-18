CADILLAC — Three more people were hospitalized Wednesday in Cadillac, bringing the total number to 11, according to health department data.
At the peak of the second wave, District Health Department No. 10 data showed there were about 20 people hospitalized and positive for the SARS-COV-2 virus.
The last time COVID-19 hospitalizations in Cadillac were this high was Dec. 21, 2020, according to the DHD No. 10 data dashboard.
During Tuesday's press conference, Munson Healthcare chief of medicine Dr. Christine Nefcy said hospitalizations overall for the hospital system were not as bad as they were in December but "we are now trending back up in the number so certainly not the direction we would like to be headed."
Doctors, however, have repeatedly said that providers know more about treating COVID-19 than they did a year ago when the pandemic began.
Increasing hospitalizations are expected as cases increase.
Wednesday saw Wexford County add 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases while Missaukee Couty added 13, Lake added three and Osceola County added nine.
The pandemic totals are now at 1,559 in Wexford County, 762 in Missaukee County, 364 in Lake County and 986 in Osceola County.
Additionally, Wexford and Missaukee both added probable cases on Wednesday. Probable cases are people with symptoms and contact with known cases. Wexford County added seven for a pandemic total of 122 while Missaukee County added two for a pandemic total of 157.
There were no new local COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.
DHD No. 10 announced Wednesday that a Wexford County resident had been diagnosed with a COVID-19 variant, the B.1.1.7 variant, back in February but the person is no longer contagious and is wintering out-of-state.
The B.1.1.7 variant appears to be more contagious than the earlier version of the SARS-COV-2 virus, "but so far there is no indication that it affects the clinical outcomes or disease severity compared to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that has been circulating across the United States for months," DHD No. 10 noted, which is in line with what Munson Healthcare doctors have been saying over the past several weeks.
"However, a higher rate of transmission could increase the number of people who need to be hospitalized or who die due to COVID-19 should the new variant begin circulating widely in Michigan," DHD No, 10 said in a new release. "To date, the variant was identified in 50 states and jurisdictions in the U.S., with 616 cases in Michigan as of March 11, 2021."
During Tuesday's press conference, doctors said that the variant's higher rate of transmission could mean more people will need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.
As of Wednesday, state data showed Wexford County had 17.9% of the population vaccinated to completion or 4,783 people. Osceola County showed 15.8% or 2,997 people vaccinated to completion. Missaukee County showed 14.9% or 1,749 vaccinated to completion. Lake County showed 13% or 1,264 vaccinated to completion.
"Completion" means people have received both doses of the vaccine if they got a vaccine that requires two doses (the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines) or if they got one dose for a vaccine that requires only one dose (the Johnson and Johnson vaccine). However, maximum immunity takes a couple of weeks to develop.
Statewide, 14.3% of the population has been vaccinated to completion.
Statewide cases reached 615,792 on Wednesday, an increase of 3,164. Deaths held steady at 15,810.
