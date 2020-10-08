CADILLAC — There were 11 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Munson Healthcare system on Wednesday morning, seven of whom were in the Cadillac Hospital.
That's according to Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer of Munson Heathcare.
"For the last two weeks or so we've seen a pretty steady number, and it is increasing," Dr. Nefcy said. "It's been the most we've had since about that April timeframe."
The number of people hospitalized can change day-to-day, but COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been trending up generally in the Traverse City area, of which Wexford and Missaukee counties are part.
Most of the hospitalized people are older, even as the regional infections trend younger.
"We don't really know why," Dr. Nefcy said. "It's still the same kind of higher-risk population of older people—typically with underlying illnesses—but we don't know if they're getting it from kids."
Between Wexford and Missaukee counties on Wednesday, there were five newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to District Health Department No. 10 data. Four of the new cases were in Wexford County, bringing the pandemic-long total there to 122. One of the new cases was in Missaukee County, were the pandemic-long total now stands at 54 cases. Lake and Osceola counties did not have new cases on Wednesday, remaining at 37 and 92 respectively.
With last Friday's Supreme Court Decision overruling Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency powers, many of the details of her executive orders were initially thrown into doubt.
But the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has re-issued some of the main elements under their own authority.
That was expected, said Munson spokesperson Dianne Michalek.
"Our priority continues to be protecting the safety and health of our patients and staff, and we are anticipating that many of the healthcare-related orders that were implemented through this will be continued to be implemented through state relevant regulatory agencies and/or local or county government agencies," Michalek said, citing limits on gathering sizes and a MDHHS's masking order.
Many of the elements of the executive orders are common-sense infection prevention.
Executive order or not, Munson is still abiding by visitor restrictions, screening employees and patients for illness and requiring masks.
"Until a vaccine is here, that's really the only tools in our toolbox ... the wearing of masks, hand-washing, social-distancing and limiting exposure and gathering sizes," Michalek said. "So we're gonna still abide by that."
She noted that the court's ruling had no bearing on the Centers for Disease Control or World Health Organization recommendations.
In addition to the state health departments' orders, local health departments and units of government also have the option of adopting regulations—some downstate communities have already adopted masking requirements.
MDHHS re-issuing their own version of the governor's orders makes that moot.
"If the state didn't issue it then, individual health departments could issue their own that would cover their counties—but the state issued it, so it covers all counties in the state," District Health Department No. 10 spokesperson Jeanine Taylor said.
On Wednesday, DHD No. 10 issued a reminder of what rules are in effect for Region 6, of which Wexford and Missaukee counties are part.
However, Taylor noted that, because the Board of Health for DHD No. 10 did not give the health department enforcement authority, enforcement of the rules would still fall to law enforcement.
In a news release, DHD No. 10 outlined the restrictions in Region 6 as follows:
"INDOOR GATHERINGS
In Region 6, indoor gatherings of more than 10 and up to 500 people occurring at a non-residential venue are permitted only to the extent that the organizers and venue
withfixed seating, limit attendance to up to 25% of seating capacity.
All other regions must limit seating capacity to no more than 20% capacity.
without fixed seating, limit attendance to 25 persons per 1,000 square feet in each occupied room.
All other regions must limit attendance to 20 persons per 1,000 square feet in each occupied room."
"FACE COVERINGS
In Region 6, face coverings (consistent with section 3 of the order) are required for indoor gatherings of any kind in businesses, government offices, and other operations. However, face coverings are recommended in schools within Region 6.
In all other regions, face coverings are required for indoor gatherings of any kind in businesses, government offices, schools, and other operations."
The health department also noted that "Employers are still responsible for the health and safety of their employees and customers, and should continue to follow all CDC, MDHHS and MIOSHA guidance. Executive Directive 2020-06 (different from an emergency order) instructing Michigan government agencies to enforce COVID-19 safety in businesses is still in effect. County governments should continue using their COVID-19 safety plans. Remote meetings remain legal under Executive Directive 2020-02. Schools should continue to follow their COVID-19 plans and other Michigan Department of Education guidance under House Bills 5911-5913, the Return to Learn plan."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.