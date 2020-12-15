CADILLAC — Believe it or not, a treatment that's been found to help significantly in the recovery process for those who develop COVID-19 is blood.
You read that right: doctors inject blood (or "convalescent plasma," to be exact) into those hospitalized with COVID-19 to help them get better, faster. But it isn't just anyone's blood — it has to be from people who've already contracted the coronavirus and developed the immune response to fight it.
Dr. James Whelan, acting chief of medicine at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, said people who've already had COVID-19 carry in their blood the "key" to neutralizing the coronavirus.
"Antibodies are like a key between the virus and white blood cells," Whelan said. "Normally, it takes someone several days to develop their own antibodies but we can jump-start that process."
Unlike red blood cells, which come in a variety of different types and can't be used interchangeably among all people, Whelan said white blood cells are universal, which means this treatment can be used quite broadly.
"It has led to fewer people getting sicker in the hospital, and people getting out of the hospital faster," Whelan said.
Brig Cutter, manager of donor services at Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, said convalescent plasma is being distributed to hospitals two times faster than they can collect it, and collections are needed daily to help those fighting the virus now.
"We're not meeting hospital need statewide and we're having a hard time keeping up with inquiries," Cutter said.
As of last Thursday, 326 donors in Michigan have agreed to give convalescent plasma after contracting the coronavirus, which equates to 885 donations.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Cutter said there was a concern that blood donations, in general, would drop as people grew more cautious about going to blood drives and possibly being infected.
While that drop-off did occur to some degree, Cutter said what they found during that time is that the demand for blood also declined as hospitals stopped doing elective surgeries and the driving of automobiles (which accounts for a lot of traumatic injuries requiring blood transfusions) also slowed.
Since collecting too much blood and having some of it go to waste is just as bad as not having enough blood, Cutter said they had to adjust their blood drive schedules to regain a balance between the supply and demand in the system.
When hospitals started doing elective surgeries again and people starting driving more, however, the need for blood products gradually ramped up to previous levels.
Fortunately, Cutter said the trend of fewer people turning out to give blood was short-lived.
"Donors stepped up," Cutter said. "There has been robust turnout for blood collection drives (since demand started to pick up again)."
Thanks to bolstered supplies of red blood cell donations, Cutter said they've been focusing most of their staff resources lately on obtaining the convalescent plasma, which is in very high demand as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge across the state.
"Hospitals are really looking for it right now," Cutter said. "They're seeing really positive outcomes with it."
By diverting much of their staff to working primarily on convalescent plasma collection, Cutter said they're able to keep up with the donors that have contacted them and are hoping more will step forward.
"We're doing our best to keep up," Cutter said. "Donors are receiving timely follow-ups on their calls."
To donate convalescent plasma, there are a few requirements a person needs to meet, including having a positive COVID-19 test and being symptom-free for at least 14 days.
Cutter said they also ask all plasma donors to answer a series of questions related to some additional qualifying criteria. He said they also ask to make an appointment ahead of time, since Versiti needs to bring the necessary equipment and supplies to collect the plasma.
To learn more, go to https://www.versiti.org/home/convalescent-plasma-donations.
There are a number of blood drives coming up in the Cadillac area, during which Versiti will be scheduling plasma donors for appointments. Check out the infobox for further details on these upcoming events.
