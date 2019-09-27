Hot September expected to transition to wild October, comfortable November

CADILLAC — September hasn’t felt much like fall so far, with temperatures the entire month about 5 degrees above normal.
Accuweather Meteorologist Dave Samuhel said above-average temperatures likely will stick around through the end of the month — good news for those planning activities for the upcoming weekend.
October, on the other hand, is forecasted to be a stark reminder of the fall and winter yet to come.
Samuhel said a significant cold front is expected to move into the Northern Michigan area at the beginning of next month, bringing with it the first frost of the season.
Samuhel said it’s possible we could see snow in the Cadillac area as soon as the second week of October. He said the entire month will be one of extremes, with warm, pleasant days potentially taking turns with cold, blustery and rainy days.
While individual days could vary wildly, Samuhel said the average temperature through the course of the month is expected to be around average, with slightly above-average precipitation due to active storm fronts.
November will be much more stoic, Samuhel said, with storm activity settling down and temperatures hovering around 2 degrees above normal: average temperatures at the beginning of the month are 49 for a high and 31 for a low; and temps at the end of the month are 36 for high and 23 for low.
Moving into December, Samuhel said a colder, more stormy weather pattern is predicted to replace the calm of November.
This could be a harbinger of the winter to come.
Based on how water temperatures are settling in the Pacific Ocean, Samuhel said they believe this winter will be colder and snowier than average.
Samuhel said they use water temperature and other factors to predict what’s going to happen during any given year based on what happened in years that experienced similar trends.
