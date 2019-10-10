Houghton Lake man charged with police ARO, breaking and entering

CADILLAC — A Houghton Lake man faces felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with an incident earlier this month.
According to court records, Zachary Lee Snyder, 26, was charged with police officer assault, resist or obstruct and breaking and entering a house on North 29 Road.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Oct. 6 in Cadillac, court records indicate.
A habitual offender, second offense notice was added to charges; Snyder has a previous conviction of attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct stemming from an incident that occurred in Gladwin in May.
As a result of habitual offender enhancement, Snyder faces up to three years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge.
Snyder is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
