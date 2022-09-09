CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Houghton Lake man who was found driving without a license and insurance also faced a methamphetamine-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Roberto Reynaldo Ambriz II was charged with one count of felony possession of methamphetamine and two misdemeanors, operating a motor vehicle without security and driving while license suspended, revoked or denied, for his connection with an incident on Sept 3 in Cadillac. If convicted of the felony offense, Ambriz faces up to 10 years in prison and/or fines up to $15,000.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Ambriz is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 3:10 a.m. on Sept. 3, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle on East Division Street near Crosby Road in Cadillac, according to a release by the post. Police said the driver, later identified as Ambriz, did not have a valid driver’s license and was driving without insurance.
Police said while troopers were searching the vehicle, they found a tube under the driver’s seat containing a plastic baggie of suspected methamphetamine. Ambriz was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending his arraignment in district court.
The court issued a $500 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 13.
