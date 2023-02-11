MILLINGTON, Tenn. — During the 2023 Super Bowl National Anthem performance three Navy tactical squadrons will conduct a unified flyover.
Master Chief Petty Officer Jason Ferrell, a native of Houghton Lake, is one of the sailors who maintains the aircraft supporting the flyover.
The flyover formation includes two F/A-18F Super Hornets from “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, a F-35C Lightning II from the “Warhawks” of (VFA) 97, and a EA-18G Growler from “Vikings” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129.
Growing up in Houghton Lake, Ferrell attended Houghton Lake High School and graduated in 1996. Additionally, Ferrell earned an associate degree from Columbia Southern University.
Skills and values similar to those found in Houghton Lake are important to succeed in the military.
“I would say I learned the most from my dad growing up,” said Ferrell. “I am the son of a retired General Motors factory worker, who instilled in me the qualities of hard work, resilience and how to be a good man. He taught me the motto that I currently use, which is, ‘no one works harder than me.’ I feel I employ that motto still to this day.”
SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan man was missing Sunday after a boat he and a friend had been riding down the Tittabawassee River capsized, authorities said.
Nathan James Robbins, 26, of Saginaw County was traveling down the river on a small boat with a friend when their vessel capsized around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Thomas Township Fire Chief Michael Cousins said.
Bystanders told The Saginaw News the two were traveling to meet their girlfriends at a bar near the river.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said when the 10-12-foot-long aluminum boat stalled, Robbins attempted to get it running again but his sweater became snared in a motor mechanism, and efforts to free himself caused the boat to capsize.
The 23-year-old friend was able to swim to shore and call for help.
State and local police were dispatched to the scene but currents sent Robbins downstream before they could locate him, authorities said.
