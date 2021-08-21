CADILLAC — A 20-year-old Houghton Lake woman faced a methamphetamine-related offense during her arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Patricia Sue Flynn was charged with possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on June 8 in Haring Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the penalty by 1.5 times.
If convicted, Flynn faces up to 30 years in prison and/or $45,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Flynn is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Flynn was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Aug. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.