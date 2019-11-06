House approves plan to allow deer baiting in Michigan

LANSING — With the start of firearm deer season about a week away, a plan to stop the current baiting ban got one step closer to reality.
Rep. Michele Hoitenga’s plan to end the ban on baiting deer and elk in Michigan was approved Tuesday by the House Government Operations Committee and later the House of Representatives.
Hoitenga, R-Manton, said the ban — issued by the Michigan Natural Resources Commission in August 2018 amid concerns about the spread of chronic wasting disease — is hurting outdoor enthusiasts and local businesses. The plan, House Bill 4687, would allow people to engage in baiting during open seasons on deer and elk in Michigan.
“Baiting is a method that hunters have relied on for generations, and there’s absolutely no evidence it contributes to the spread of disease,‘ said Hoitenga.
Last year, hunting and fishing license sales made up 20% of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ entire annual budget, equal to $83.5 million. These funds were used to aid the recovery of endangered and threatened species, including restoring thousands of acres of habitat and wetlands.
In September, Ted Nugent was in the state capitol to speak in support of Hoitenga’s legislation. Nugent testified in front of the House Committee on Government Operations. Both Hoitenga’s legislation, House Bill 4687 and Senate Bill 037, sponsored by Sen. Curt Vanderwall, R-Ludington, are attempting to lift the baiting ban for white-tailed deer and elk.
During the hour-long committee meeting, Nugent spoke about how he is approached every day of his life by Michigan families who want to talk about hunting and the great outdoors. He said during the last couple of years those same people have expressed “heartbreak‘ and “anger‘ because the regulations in Michigan are pushing them out of the sport of deer hunting.
The measure cleared the Republican-led chamber on a mostly party-line 57-49 vote and was moved to the GOP-controlled Senate. It would end the ban that was approved in August 2018 by the state Natural Resources Commission to stop the spread of chronic wasting disease.
Three Democrats joined 54 Republicans in support, while two Republicans aligned with 47 Democrats in opposition.
GOP Rep. Gary Howell of North Branch, who chairs the House Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Committee, said the bill is not “good public policy‘ and noted that state voters in 1996 authorized the Natural Resources Commission to make decisions about hunting.
“We are now on the edge of violating the spirit of that proposal,‘ he said, contending that hunters are divided over the baiting ban. “The truth is we ought to let the proper authorities make these decisions. We as politicians really are not particularly qualified to make these scientific decisions.‘
Department of Natural Resources spokesman Ed Golder said peer-reviewed research has shown that baiting and feeding concentrates animals beyond their normal movement patterns, increasing the likelihood of disease transmission.
In July, the commission decided to allow baiting and feeding of deer and elk in the Upper Peninsula, except in an area where a deer infected with the disease was found last year. It includes portions of Menominee, Delta and Dickinson counties.
Republican Rep. Beau LaFave of Iron Mountain voted for the legislation.
“Absolutely nothing about this baiting ban and feeding ban is based on any sound science whatsoever,‘ he said. “Us as lawmakers need to be able to decide at some point when the bureaucrats have had enough running of the show.‘
The associated press contributed to this story.
