EVART — Firefighters battled a house fire for several hours Wednesday morning in Evart.
According to the Evart Fire Department, firefighters were called to the blaze on U.S. 10 at 6:20 a.m. To give firefighters and emergency responders room to work, U.S. 10 was closed from Oak Street to the parking lot of the Ventra manufacturing plant.
A short time later, the fire department announced the fire was under control, although crews were still at the scene doing salvage and overhaul work. At that time, U.S. 10 was partially opened.
Around mid-day, the fire department announced that U.S. 10 was fully back open after crews cleared the roadway.
A fire department representative told the Cadillac News that no one was injured in the fire, although the home is a complete loss.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Michigan State Police fire investigation unit.
