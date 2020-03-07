CADILLAC — The lakes and rivers of Northern Michigan draw visitors and would-be homeowners.
But the very geography that attracts people to our towns complicates the logic decisionmakers use to provide funding for housing.
It’s a lot harder to build an apartment within a short distance of a grocery store or bank or movie theater when those amenities are on or near a lakeshore — there’s less nearby land on which to build.
“That’s the problem with a lot of these communities,‘ said Sarah Lucas, executive director of Housing North. “Our geography just precludes participation in the low-income housing tax credit program.‘
That’s just some of what Housing North’s Homes for Our Future Campaign is hoping to address, using a combination of regulatory and legislative change, both locally and at the state level.
STATE REGULATIONS
The Michigan State Development Housing Authority administers the low income housing tax credit, which provides funding for development intending to house low-income residents.
But not every project gets the funds, and the application process, according to Housing North, means that small rural towns struggle to meet the criteria.
A development’s “walkability‘ is one criteria northern Michigan towns struggle to meet. Even though a town might be geographically small, a lack of amenities can make the town score poorly in terms of walkability.
“If you if you can’t walk to a movie theater and you live in Northport, you’re not considered walkable ... ‘ Lucas said during a recent Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce “Lunch and Learn‘ event. “But there’s only one movie theater in Leelanau County. And no one’s walking to it.‘
Leelanau County’s movie theater is in Suttons Bay, approximately 12 miles from Lucas’s Northport example.
In the Cadillac News coverage area, there’s just one movie theater, the Cadillac 4.
Parks, pharmacies, schools and medical clinics are other examples of amenities the scoring criteria favors.
“We’re really looking for some more flexibility in these requirements so that we can get more funding in northern Michigan,‘ Lucas said at the Chamber event, which she hoped would drum up support for the Homes for Our Future Campaign.
As part of the campaign, Housing North has sent a letter to MSHDA, asking the state to re-think the low-income housing tax credit criteria.
LOCAL ZONING
Sometimes a local community’s own policies can block housing development.
A key part of the Homes for Our Future Campaign involves asking local government to adopt a housing-ready checklist (see homesforourfuture.org). The campaign is asking supporters to take a resolution to government boards and ask leaders to commit to completing the “Housing-Ready Checklist.‘
“One of the big ones is making it easier to do multi-family housing,‘ Lucas said in a subsequent interview with the Cadillac News.
And not just big apartment buildings. Think townhomes, duplexes, small apartment buildings.
“A lot of that type of development can fit into existing single family residential neighborhoods.‘
A cluster of small homes or a duplex on a single-family home lot can add in more housing units and bring down the overall cost of construction, Lucas said.
The checklist calls for communities to consider shrinking the minimum required dwelling size to 450 square feet or less.
STATE LAW
The campaign is also targeting some legislative changes that Housing North has identified as likely to improve housing funding opportunities in rural northern Michigan.
People can’t take jobs in northern Michigan if they can’t find housing.
Payment in Lieu of Taxes incentives could be applied to workforce housing, with the right tweaks to the law.
“That’s one approach. Another would be to expand the concept of the industrial facilities exemption, which has been used a lot in places like Cadillac, and provides a 12-year tax abatement for industrial facilities.‘
If housing developments could qualify for that tax abatement program, it could go a long way toward making the projects more attractive to developers, Lucas explained.
They are working to draft legislation and find sponsors.
