CADILLAC — It is shaping up to be another good year to sell your home.
That’s what local realtors are saying as we head into spring. With the demand for housing still high in northern Michigan, City2Shore Northern Michigan Real Estate co-broker/owner Tamara McLeod Helsel said things are picking up in the real estate market.
“More inventory goes on the market this time of year,” she said. “It’s very typical because most people in northern Michigan want to make the move during summer months when the weather’s nice and kids are out of school.”
McLeod Helsel said interest rates have been below the state average since the pandemic, but are now going back up.
According to U.S. Bank’s website, a conventional 30-year fixed-rate loan in Michigan for this year has a 5.99% interest rate. At 20 years, the rate is 5.75% and for 15 or 10 years, the rate is at 5.5%.
City2Shore Northern Michigan Real Estate co-broker/owner Russ Elliot said rates will also depend on the kind of loan someone gets, how long the loan is for and a person’s credit score.
Though these rates are going back up, McLeod Helsel said there are still lots of buyers out there looking for houses in the market. Thanks to the lack of housing in the area, she said this puts sellers in the driver’s seat of the housing market.
“If you list your house, you’re going to sell it for hopefully close to what you listed it for or maybe a little bit less,” she said. “If you have a unique property or a property that’s really in demand, you’ll have a bidding war and you might get more than what you listed it for because there are three or four buyers bidding on it.”
There seem to be a few reasons for the high housing demand. McLeod Helsel said more people want to move away from urban areas because they can work remotely.
More development in northern Michigan towns could also be attracting more people to move to the area. McLeod Helsel said improvements in downtown areas or at local schools could bring new residents to places like Lake City or Cadillac.
Recreation plays a role in the housing market. She said some people may be looking for waterfront properties or a second home to live in while they go hunting or spend time on the water.
The lack of inventory or listed houses is what’s making this year a sellers’ market. Re/Max realtor Jean Prangley and when a house is listed for sale, it’s gone within a few months.
“You’re going to have a lot of interest and a lot of interest very quickly,” Prangley said. “I would say if you’re wanting to sell, there’s no better time to sell than right now.”
Local residents like Taylor Crane and Ashley Frydrych can attest to the struggles of finding a home. Crane said after selling her house with a week, it took a year to find a new one.
“I would say buying the home was frustrating and it was difficult because there’s not a lot out there,” she said. “And as soon as any houses come on the market, they’re gone.”
As a first-time seller, Frydrych said it was a stressful experience because she didn’t know what to expect. With the help of her realtor, Frydrych said the process went smoothly and she sold her home within a week.
Her experience as a buyer hasn’t been as smooth. Frydrych said she hasn’t found what she is looking for in Lake City yet, but remains hopeful that she’ll find her forever home.
“There’s not a lot of houses on the market, and then if you find one, you’ve got to be quick about it because there’s more buyers than sellers right now,” she said.
The rising interest rates could also be hurting buyers. Prangley said residents with low interest rates aren’t selling their homes because they would need to purchase a new one and would end up paying the higher interest rates.
The high demand for housing could be impacting builders. McLeod Helsel said she believes builders can’t keep up with the demand and are getting back up on their projects. She said builders may also be struggling to find skilled laborers like plumbers, electricians, and heating and cooling technicians to help complete projects.
Some residents are going the route of building their own homes. Missaukee County Equalization Director James VanHaitsma said the market was strong for new developments last year. He said it is too early to tell if new builds are as popular this year.
VanHaitsma has seen new address applications coming in, meaning some people are building new homes.
“It just seems like people are saying, ‘We have the funds to do it so we might as well go ahead and build,’ “ he said.
Commercial properties are seeing some movement. Prangley said the market is stagnant for some buildings, while others are being sold. While some buildings haven’t sold quickly, she said things might be getting better.
As the housing market picks up, here is some advice for buyers and sellers heading into the spring and summer.
Preparation is huge for buyers. McLeod Helsel said you want to have your pre-approval letter from a lender ready with the type of loan you qualified for and the amount. She said the loan type is important because you can’t purchase some homes with certain loans.
Having the letter ready is important because when a house gets listed, McLeod Helsel said you might be going up against three or four buyers. If you don’t have your pre-approval letter, she said you won’t be ready to put in an offer for a home, while the buyers are ready to make an offer.
If you’re in a bidding war, McLeod Helsel said you need to be prepared to follow the guidance of your realtor. In some cases, she said you might have to offer a little more money to get the property you want.
“(Your offer) depends on what you’re willing to spend, but at the same time, you don’t want to get crazy and overspend too much,” she said.
• It’s all about curb appeal for sellers. Prangley said you want to make sure the property to clean up and accessible. McLeod Helsel added you should make any repairs that are needed and consider freshening it up with some landscaping or fresh paint.
“It’s going to really help your house sell a lot quicker and be more appealing,” McLeod Helsel said. “And you’re going get more money for your home because it looks like it’s been very well maintained.”
• The location of the home could present an obstacle for sellers. Prangley said if a home is in an unfavorable area to the buyer, it may stay on the market longer. As a result, she said the seller may have to begin reducing their asking price.
• The same applies to a home in bad condition. Prangley said if there’s still work to be done on the house and it’s overpriced, it won’t sell.
