CADILLAC — Every day Lana Beaudoin wakes up in disbelief. Her husband of 21 years is still by her side, still loves her — and she can’t get over it.
Greg Beaudoin was a widower when they met online almost 25 years ago. Beaudoin’s wife had passed away when his children were young. And Lana, a successful career woman with two children, had been through a painful divorce and never dreamed she would fall in love again.
But after meeting online during the internet’s infancy, the couple fell deeply in love after three years of long-distance dating. They were married in 1998.
“I had five years of heaven,‘ Lana said as she recalled their travel adventures filled with scuba diving, horse back riding, camping and hot air balloon rides.
Now, after almost 25 years of marriage, Lana is incredulous that their love has endured through unexpected health crises that have left her wheelchair bound.
“One of these days he’s going to wake up and say ‘enough is enough’,‘ she said. “He does everything, shopping, cleaning, laundry, cooking ... it’s unbelievable that he hangs in there with me.‘
When Lana was 53, just five years into their marriage, she suffered a stroke that left her right side immobile. After intense physical therapy, she recovered to resume an almost normal life. She started and led a stroke support group for 13 years.
“This group met not only my needs but the needs of the people and we became a family,‘ she said. “We could share our challenges, our happy times and we cried. It was really good. Then I fell and broke my hip four years ago so now I’m almost wheelchair bound. Before that I was doing everything.‘
Through it all, her husband’s love and support has never wavered.
“When I think about my retirement, I planned to do a lot of things I’m not doing,‘ Beaudoin said. “But I couldn’t spend my time better or serve a higher purpose than spending time with Lana and dealing with her issues — and I know that if it was me in that situation, she would be there for me, too.‘
The book — “I Wasn’t Even Looking — A Love Story‘
Last spring Lana reviewed the stack of emails the couple sent back and forth before they had even seen each other or spoken by phone. The emails continued throughout three years of dating.
“We had so much fun dating,‘ Lana said. “Reading these brought us together again. His love is unbelievable.‘
Lana started writing a book about their love affair and how it has grown through adversity.
“Originally I started writing this book for our grandchildren,‘ she said. “I wanted them to know us as young adults. I wasn’t always wheelchair bound. We had a wonderful love affair and I wanted them to know it’s possible.‘
But now, as friends have read her book, she thinks the book has a larger audience.
“Love your book,‘ wrote Bj McCarthy. “It was delightful. I think I might be in love with your husband.‘
“I believe you need to write the sequel,‘ wrote Jean Stuber.
“I want as many people to read it and maybe it will give somebody hope,‘ she said.
Lana is hosting a book signing event at Horizon Books from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 in downtown Cadillac.
