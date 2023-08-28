CADILLAC — As the 2023-24 school year gets underway, many students will begin filling the classrooms ready to learn.
However, some students will have another concern on their minds as it pertains to food or school supplies. That’s where area backpack programs step in to provide extra assistance.
Programs like the Cadillac Area Backpack Program supply students with meals and snacks each week. Cadillac Area Backpack Program Director Karen McMahon said they serve between 400 and 450 students from Cadillac, Manton, Mesick and the Wexford-Missaukee ISD Career Tech Center.
As the program begins its 12th year, McMahon said they are looking for monetary donations to help students living with food insecurity at home.
“When they are away from school during the weekend, there can be an inadequate amount of food in the home to meet their need,” she said.
“When our program began, teachers were telling us that some students were returning to school after the weekend very hungry. Staff noticed poorer school performance and an increase of behavioral issues reflected by some students.”
To enroll their children in the program, McMahon said parents must complete a form distributed at the beginning of school. The United States Department of Agriculture income guidelines are used for qualification.
At the beginning of October, she said the volunteers begin organizing bags containing six meals and six snacks to hand out to students at the end of each week. A majority of food items are purchased with community donations through Feeding America at a lower cost.
“Childhood hunger tugs at the heart of people of this community,” she said.
“They are compassionate and generous with their resources and time. They may not always be aware of the impact they are making, but they are still motivated to do what they can to make a difference in the lives of these children.”
One of the main impacts of backpack programs is on the student’s academic performance. Uplift Pine River Area Kids Director Ellen Anderson said the students can focus more on their schoolwork versus where their next meal will come from.
“It’s very, very important that we meet the nutritional needs of our students because we can’t really determine their future until we meet their needs of today,” Anderson said.
“If they come to school hungry or they come to school knowing that there isn’t food at home, they’re not ready to learn. So, we want to put our students in a position to learn.”
Pine River’s backpack program serves 150 students and provides multiple options. Anderson said students can take home bags containing eight meals and snacks for the week or smaller bags full of healthy snacks.
Like Cadillac, Anderson said her program depends on monetary donations to go out and purchase food for students.
“It’s a gift to be able to give and everyone involved with this program feels that way,” she said. “I feel that it is our responsibility to help our children out in our community.”
Friends for Students of LC Schools organizer Kristine Keller said she wonders how programs like hers affect students’ morale. Along with providing food, Keller’s group gives students in need school supplies, clothing, hygiene products and other items a student might ask for.
“I wonder how it affects them not to have supplies or school clothes or winter stuff to keep them warm,” she said. “I worry about what it does to the kids.”
“I feel that it would affect them. They would look at their peers and realize they didn’t have things that other students may have. Children shouldn’t go without those items when they’re trying to be educated.”
Each year, Keller said the Lake City School District provides a list of what students are asking for. This year she is looking for basic school supplies like notebooks, pencils, drawing utensils and clothing of any size like underwear, socks, shorts and sweatpants or leggings.
Keller said she also has students asking for hygiene items like deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste and feminine products like pads and tampons.
“The school and the teachers don’t always have the funds to help,” she said. “Some families have crises or situations beyond their control and they need help.”
While students are receiving meals and other supplies, these programs also benefit the kids’ families. McBain Area Backpack Program Director Judy Meekhof said some families may only have enough food to stretch for a week or month.
With her program’s help, Meekhof said they’re able to help students make it through the weekend before they can get food at school.
“The families are struggling and we’re just there to help feed them for that weekend until they can get back on Monday,” she said.
As these programs prepare to solicit donations to purchase items for students, they will also be looking for volunteers. Meekhof said programs like hers could always use volunteers to help organize and pack meals for students.
At the end of the day, she said helping those kids in need is what it’s all about.
“Our hearts are filled with joy knowing that what little bit that we do can help impact a student or a child to better educate them and to help them grow as a good person,” she said. “We give and help others, and maybe in turn, they will want to do that as they grow older.”
Below is where you can submit donations to support the programs mentioned in this article:
• Cadillac Area Backpack Program: Cash and checks can be submitted to First Baptist Church of Cadillac at 125 Stimson Street, Cadillac, MI, 49601. Checks can be made out to CABP.
If you’re interested in helping pack meal bags, the group meets each Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Cooley Annex at 221 Granite St. Packing will begin on Oct. 5.
• Uplift Pine River Area Kids: Donations can be submitted to the Tustin Covenant Church. Checks should be made out to Uplift Pine River Area Kids.
• Friends for Students of LC Schools: Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 421 in Lake City. The Missaukee District Library at 210 S. Canal St. in Lake City will also collect monetary donations, clothing, school supplies and hygiene products for the group.
You can also visit the group’s Facebook page at Friends for Students of LC Schools to see what students need throughout the school year.
• McBain Area Backpack Program: Donations can be sent to 2801 E. Prosper Road in Falmouth. Checks should be made out to MABP.
Those interested in volunteering can contact Meekhof at (231) 878-5875 or email her at jmeekhof52@gmail.com.
