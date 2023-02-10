Area lakes have been a key part in bringing development to local cities.
Whether it’s the growth of the parks along Lake Cadillac and Lake Mitchell or the expansion of downtown Lake City to the west of Lake Missaukee, the area around local lakes continues to evolve.
There have been several new homes built on the lakes in the last few years, said Wexford County Equalization Director Joe Porterfield. But there is very little space left for development around lakes Cadillac and Mitchell, he said.
“I think people like to live on the water,” he said. “They like to play. They like to relax and look at it. It’s just a wonderful recreation area that we have in our community.”
Porterfield said the development has been continuous as lots around Lake Cadillac have been filled. Few empty lots remain along Lake Mitchell.
Missaukee County is seeing a similar trend regarding residential development around its lakes.
Missaukee County Equalization Director James VanHaitsma said there’s always new construction going on, as people seem to be tearing down smaller preexisting structures to build larger homes.
“The last two, three years I’ve seen more new construction and/or houses being built on the water than I had in the seven years prior that I’ve been director,” he said.
New development seems to have a snowball effect on homeowners. VanHaitsma said there have been situations where someone begins a project and another person for a few doors starts improving their property weeks later.
Much of the development seems to be occurring along Lake Missaukee and Crooked Lake. VanHaitsma said Sapphire Lake hasn’t seen as much due to its smaller size.
Not all the lakes in the area are seeing new construction. Rose Lake Township Supervisor Roy Kissinger said development around Sunrise, Hogback and Rose lakes in Osceola County has slowed down.
“There are no more vacant lots available,” he said. “All of the vacant lots were developed in late 1975 or 1980 with homes on them.”
Kissinger said he wasn’t sure of the reason for the slowdown other than there is no more new land to develop. Besides general improvements, Kissinger said he doesn’t see much to change.
“People might do improvements on their own homes but as far as new construction, I don’t anticipate much,” he said.
Market values seem to be a big factor in the continuous development around the lakes. Porterfield said he believes the value of property close to the lake will continue to increase and drive redevelopment. He said the growth of downtown could also contribute to future projects near the lake.
“The development that the city has been doing with the farmers market and the development downtown is certainly bringing visitors to the city, and they’re enjoying all the amenities we have to offer and bringing revenue to the area,” he said.
In talking with property owners, VanHaitsma said they are anticipating a market crash that could cause development to slow down.
“I anticipate it’s still going to be consistent, but I definitely feel that there’s going to be a decrease at some point just because the market is so high right now,” he said.
As development continues to grow along area lakes, so does the potential for humans to impact these precious natural resources. Thanks to the efforts of local lake associations and improvement boards, that impact has been minimal.
“We’re always looking at anything that can get in and can contaminate the lake, and that could then change the chemistry of the lake,” Missaukee Lake Association President Jeff Schaub said. “We really want to work to preserve the quality and the pristine lake waters.”
One of the main things these groups look at is landscaping. Schaub said they are always in communication with local departments like the Missaukee County Soil Erosion and Sedimentation Control Program to ensure sediment doesn’t get into the lake from soil erosion.
Runoff from residents’ lawns is another thing the Lake Association watches out off. Typically, Schaub said it’s phosphates from fertilizers that can get into the water and change the pH level in the lake. This can lead to more algae in the water and help invasive plant species grow.
To reduce this risk, Lake Mitchell Improvement Board Secretary Dave Foley said a silt fence is used when new structures are being built to protect the lake from contamination. Residents also use a green belt, which collects the runoff and prevents it from reaching the lake.
“If you have a big rain or the spring runoff, and you’ve got chemicals into the lawn fertilizers, they’ll be caught in this buffer strip of vegetation,” he said.
These fences have helped keep the impact of lake development pretty low. Foley said laws have helped protect the area’s wetlands, and most people take the necessary precautions.
Education and testing will be the key to keeping the impact minimal. Schaub said they test Lake Missaukee in different locations three times a year for contaminants. He also said they encourage people to the soil erosion program and to watch out for any runoff going into the lake.
While there haven’t been any issues in recent years, he said it’s everyone’s job to make sure it stays that way.
“We’ll continue to push out education and communication to the residents,” he said.
