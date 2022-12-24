CADILLAC — Christmas traditions haven’t changed much over the last 150 years in the Cadillac area, although the particulars have evolved with the times.
A look back in the Clam Lake News and then Cadillac Weekly News in the late 1800s reveals scenes of Christmas revelry that would be familiar to many today but at the same time, also clearly from a bygone era.
Like today, churches in Clam Lake and surrounding communities were very active during Christmas season.
A notice in the 1873 Clam Lake News describes a Swedish candlelight sermon at the Presbyterian church on Christmas Day. The sermon would be conducted by a Swedish minister from Chicago, and two others from Cadillac and Big Rapids. The church was to be “neatly trimmed and illuminated.”
For some communities, the quality of the Christmas celebration was a matter of pride, as evidenced in a correspondence sent to the Clam Lake News editor from a writer in Selma Township in 1874.
“Did you know that Selma was the excelsior town of Wexford County?” the correspondent wrote. “I think all will acknowledge the fact when they learn that we, too, had a Christmas tree, as well as towns of larger growth.”
The writer goes on to say that on Christmas morning, the people from every direction began to congregate at the residence of Mr. Haskin.
“All were in excellent spirits, and many a ‘Merry Christmas’ were heard on every side,” he wrote. “Brilliant and witty repartee were exchanged with great good humor until dinner was announced, which was the event of the day. Those that labor under the delusion that the pioneers of Selma are wanting for the necessaries of life, would have had it speedily vanish, could they have beheld the table which fairly groaned under the load of edibles which were tastefully arranged upon it.”
Singing came next in order, followed by the “event of the evening” — the Christmas tree.
“At six p.m., all adjourned to the apartment where the tree stood in its beauty, and many were the exclamations of surprise and delight as they beheld the gift-laden tree ... the tree far exceeded the expectations of all, as to beauty, as well as to the value of the articles which were placed upon it. By actual count they were valued at sixty dollars, besides many articles the cost could not be estimated.”
In Manton around this time, a correspondent wrote that they also celebrated with a tree, although they were more frugal in their choice of ornaments.
“While stagnation characterizes the business world, the villages will be social, and stirring popcorn for the Christmas tree affords an opportunity for enjoyment among the young folks, and right jolly have they become over their task,” the correspondent wrote. “Later, the popcorn is strung and the taffy kettle is on the stove. I think there is fun ahead.”
In the city of Cadillac, fun of a different sort characterized Christmas celebrations during the old times.
“Deputy U.S. Marshal Cook was appointed special policemen Christmas night,” reads a notice in the 1877 edition of the Cadillac Weekly News. “The occasion being an unusually boisterous crowd of loggers and the absence of Marshal Crandell ... There was more drunkenness upon our streets Christmas than we have seen before in a year — not excepting Independence Day. Some people certainly have a very queer way of celebrating the birth day of the greatest moral teacher the world ever knew ... Christmas morning we found the News sign over in front of the bank. We have not made quite enough money out of publishing a weekly newspaper in northern Michigan to buy out the bank, but we live in hopes.”
Things were quieter in Sherman Township, where “the citizens ... had a very pleasant gathering at Kearns school house,” where the object was to “present presents to the members of the Sunday Schools for the number of pieces they have learned.”
“The exercises passed off very pleasantly,” the correspondent wrote. “The house was crowded to its utmost capacity. Mrs. Stodard, the teacher of the Sherman school, was the principal actor and appeared in several parts with great credit to herself ... The entire affair may be pronounced a grand success, and all seemed to enjoy it.”
Visits from Santa Claus were also common back in the day.
“Last, but not least, came Santa Claus, performed by A. Collins (which is sufficient guarantee that it was well done), and who was received with much applause by the audience,” wrote the correspondent from Selma Township in 1874.
“Santa Claus was quite profuse in his gifts, and there was a variety of them,” a Manton correspondent wrote. “Rev. H. Brandenburg received from the Christmas tree a nice little woman made of candy, and one of his greatest needs is now provided for. He also needs a jumping jack, a wooden whistle and a pumpkin pie, beside some other very nice and useful presents.”
One culinary Christmas tradition in the area has ties to the area’s lumbering industry.
According to Cadillac Evening News reports, after the lumber mills closed, the potash factories quit and left big stock piles of leached ashes, which eventually were used by Swedes in the beginning of the preparation for the “Lute Fish.” That’s how they “luted” the Lute Fish.
To get an idea how gift ideas have changed over the years, consider these suggestions from local businesses, printed in 1888 in the Cadillac News and Express:
• Fred Kieldsen’s store was advertising oranges, lemons, grapes, bananas, figs, peaches, and apples, the fruits of the south and far off California.
• Hutchinson’s Meat Market would have 300 turkeys on hand.
• L.J. Lawe had fur caps, mufflers, and silk, wool and cashmere suspenders and umbrellas for Christmas.
• W.M. Gow suggested silk handkerchiefs, odd and novel dresswear, and neckwear, muffs, and boas.
• Miss McPherson was suggesting everything in hats, the latest and most stylish in shape and shade, the richest and prettiest in plumes and feathers, and array of ribbons, trimmings and ornaments, bewildering in their beauty.
• Anything from an elegant gold watch to a 10 cent ornament was available at Fred Reed’s Jewelry Store.
• The newest and nicest in perfumery and perfumery boxes, dolls of all sizes and prices, games, and devices for amusing children and grown people were available at Van-Vranken’s Drug Store.
• If you wanted a gift of oxidized silverware, you could get it at Huntley’s for Christmas.
On Dec. 16, 1915, it was announced that Cadillac would have its first municipal Christmas tree at the intersection of Mitchell and Harris streets. On Dec. 25, a crowd of 4,000 people gathered around the Christmas tree for a program of band music, carols and a visit by Santa Claus.
One tradition that hasn’t stood the test of time is the annual burning of a huge pile of discarded Christmas trees on the shores of Lake Cadillac while the Cadillac High School band played and a large audience sang — an event that began in 1940 and ended some years after.
