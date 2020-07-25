CADILLAC — At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, if you were just a little bit sick and didn't have risk factors, odds are pretty low you could get tested for the virus.
There just weren't enough tests to go around, and Michigan's public health professionals had to prioritize who got tested.
But there are a lot more tests available now.
The Cadillac News reviewed recent data from the State of Michigan on testing.
The review showed that in March, only 189 tests were run throughout the four counties in the coverage area.
That doesn't mean 189 people were tested, as some people may have been tested more than once during that month. In March, about 2.1% of the tests in Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties combined were positive.
There are now more tests being run daily than there were in about half the month of March. The most recent data the Cadillac News has suggests that about 205.5 tests have been run daily in July for residents in the four counties, or about 4,521 tests in July through July 22.
The counties are in different health department jurisdictions, with Wexford, Missaukee and Lake in District Health Department No. 10 and Osceola in Central Michigan District Health Department. Additionally, the state classifies the four counties in different risk regions. Wexford and Missaukee counties are grouped in the Traverse City region, which on Friday was considered to be "medium risk." Lake and Osceola Counties are grouped with Grand Rapids, which was considered high risk as of Friday.
In the Grand Rapids area, 2.8% of the 4,700 tests administered daily were coming back positive, according to the MiStartMap.info website on Friday. In the Traverse City region, 1.7% of the 792.6 tests administered daily were positive for the coronavirus.
In Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties, about 1.8% of tests were positive so far in July, with Osceola County having the highest percentage rate at 3.1% and Missaukee the lowest at 0.7%. Wexford County was at 1.3% and Lake County was at 1% for the month of July through July 22.
A spreadsheet with daily diagnostic testing data was not downloadable on Friday.
The state of Michigan was reporting one new COVID-19 case in Osceola County on Friday, though Central Michigan District Health Department had not listed the case yet. If the state's data is accurate, there have been 58 confirmed cases in Osceola County since the start of the pandemic, though about 21 have recovered according to health department data.
Wexford County remained at 47 cases with four deaths and 13 recoveries. Missaukee County was at 26 cases, one death and 17 recoveries. Lake County was at 14 cases, zero deaths and six recoveries.
Additionally, there were 12 probable cases in Wexford County, 14 in Missaukee, one in Lake and five in Osceola.
Statewide, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 76,541 on Friday, a 594 case increase. There have been 6,151 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan; three of those were newly reported since Thursday. The state updates recovery data weekly on Fridays; however that data was not yet available shortly before 7 p.m. Friday. The previous week's data shows 55,162 recoveries statewide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.