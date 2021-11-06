Daylight savings is coming to an end tomorrow, adding another hour to the day. Depending on a person's sleep cycle, it could have an impact on their mood.
Every November, when the clocks fall back, people rejoice at the thought of getting an extra hour of sleep, but Dr. Julien Rossignol, an associate professor of neurology at Central Michigan University (CMU), said the shift in time could also mean a shift in attitude.
As a professor of neurology, Rossignol has the opportunity to conduct research in his own lab on CMU’s campus. There, he studies the brain and the impact sleep has on its function.
Serotonin, the “happiness” chemical of the brain, naturally depletes in the colder seasons because of a lack of sunlight, Rossignol said, and a well rounded sleep is necessary for keeping its production consistent.
“We discovered that when we sleep, our brain has a mechanism that actually cleans itself out,” Rossignol said. “And hormones like serotonin are created during this resting and cleaning period.”
By adding an hour of sleep, Rossignol said some peoples’ moods could improve because they get a better rest through the night, which can help combat the lack of serotonin production. For others, the additional hour can have the opposite effect, increasing tiredness and agitation.
Anywhere from seven to nine hours is Rossignol’s recommendation for a complete sleep, so the change of one hour may not seem like much, but he says it counts for a lot.
To make up for that hour and keep their sleep routine, Rossignol said people will often go to bed or wake up an hour earlier or later, but they actually need to readjust in small increments.
“Maybe you can start with five minutes a night, then 10, then 20 and so on,” he said. “But an hour is too much, you’ll throw yourself off.”
Another way that Rossignol said people try to re-regulate their sleep cycle is by napping.
A blog post on the Munson Healthcare website discusses whether napping is actually beneficial and said research shows there's mixed results. They said there are some studies that claim napping can help relieve stress and block negative emotions, but other studies said persistent tiredness could be an indicator of diseases like diabetes and depression. Although, this doesn't mean that naps are completely out of the question.
Both Munson's blog post and Rossignol said napping can be okay, as long as people are strict about their length.
"When you're sitting on the couch, resting and watching T.V., your body is still and slows itself down," Rossigol said. "After about 75 minutes or so, you'll start to feel yourself falling asleep, so it comes on quicker than you'd think."
Keeping a nap within the limit of 20 to 30 minutes should be enough to satisfy tiredness, according to Munson. Exceeding that time can lead the grogginess. They also recommend not napping after 3 p.m. and only sleeping in a quiet, "nap friendly" environment.
If people are struggling to sleep after the daylight savings change, Musnon's site suggests contacting a sleep specialist at a nearby medical center.
