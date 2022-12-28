REED CITY — Though the days of stay-in-place orders and virtual classrooms reside in the past, their impact on student mental health has been great, and educators spent the last year trying to repair the damage done.
Kids spend a majority of their time learning in the classroom, attending school-related activities and interacting with their peers. Those points of consistency and stability were torn away as a result of the pandemic, but through relationship building, social emotional learning and outside mental health assistance, school staff are doing what they can to help students push through.
At this time last year, Reed City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sweet was just starting to tackle the mental and emotional impression the pandemic made on his students, while also trying to maintain the physical health and wellness of the school community.
It was clear to Sweet from the beginning that quarantine would not be easy on Reed City students.
At the start of 2022, it became a district priority to raise awareness to the emotional strain students have been facing and equip them with the tools necessary to recover.
“I think for Reed City, that’s what we’ve tried to do throughout the year,” Sweet said. “It’s to try to be aware and become more aware of where the struggles are, so that we can provide the support that we do have available.”
For Reed City students, Sweet believes much of the mental and emotional struggle brought on by COVID-19 has come from lack of community. The school environment becomes a community to the students enrolled there, and the continued exclusion they felt due to the pandemic contributed to feelings of isolation, anxiety and depression.
Sweet said he and his staff have been implementing Social Emotional Learning systems within the district to try and educate students on empathy, self awareness and acceptance of others’ differences.
Within the SEL curriculum the Reed City district has selected, Sweet said there’s also an opportunity to address suicide prevention and train staff on identifying the warning signs of a suicidal child. His hope is that the use of SEL will give staff the ability to help students with their unique mental health needs.
“Mental health is just such a big thing to get your heads and hands round, because it affects people in different ways,” he said. “So it’s, how do we just continue to promote awareness about how it’s OK to have struggles, it’s OK to let people know that you have struggles, because that’s how we can help each other out.”
Wexford-Missaukee ISD Career Tech Center Paraprofessional Rich Spicer said SEL has become an important part of the conversation when it comes to tackling mental and emotional distress in students.
Spicer teaches Digital Media Production at the CTC, and before the 2021-2022 school year came to a close, his students produced a local television talk show called “Last Minutes” where they discussed the struggles they’re still facing post-pandemic. After hearing what his students had to say, Spicer knew school districts weren’t out of the woods yet when it came to getting kids back on track emotionally and academically.
“I am spending more time having conversations with kids about how they are this year than ever before,” he said. “And that’s OK, because ... we all think that way at the CTC, that if we can’t get to them emotionally, we’re not going to be able to teach them.”
Spicer made it a point this year to let students know that he’s there for them, a tactic that was well-used by staff at Reed City Public Schools, according to Sweet. When Spicer is interacting with students in class, he said he’s not just educating them, he’s investing in them, and he aims to make each individual feel like they’re supported.
In regard to academics, Spicer said students are motivated to learn, now more than ever, but feeling emotionally secure will lead to longterm academic success.
As academics continue to improve at Cadillac Area Public Schools, School Counselor Jessica Brown said students have suffered emotionally this year, and it’s more severe than the community can see. There’s only so much a counselor can do for a student to improve their mental health before a professional needs to become involved, but the lack of local providers makes it more difficult.
“Obviously, we love on them, we foster resiliency, I will do some counseling, but that’s not really what the school setting is for; it’s to learn,” she said. “So we try to address all of those needs, but I think a lot of times, I definitely need to refer out for more mental health care, and there just aren’t enough clinicians for the need.”
Many of Brown’s students who are struggling have always battled mental illness, but the pandemic exasperated the issues they’d dealt with before, in addition to ripping away their only safe haven — going to school. Whether it be parents who struggle with addiction, financial troubles or abuse, Brown said there are kids out there who need their school community to survive.
Brown isn’t sure how the mental health crisis among students can be solved, and she said it’s far from over. But like other local schools, CAPS has tried to make a dent by utilizing SEL curriculum, which it will continue to expand on in the future.
Like Brown, Spicer doesn’t know if there is a solution in sight for students who are wrestling with the aftermath of three years of total isolation. The best that he and other educators can do is to persist in their support and their effort to connect kids with outside mental health resources.
Sweet said Reed City Public Schools will continue to use SEL as a tool to improve upon student mental health. He too believes there is a long road ahead, even longer than the one they’ve just traversed, but as long as they stay vigilant and let kids know there’s someone who’s there to listen, there can be improvement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.