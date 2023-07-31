FALMOUTH — The Missaukee Agricultural Youth Show is underway with around 300 exhibitors showing off their animals this week.
While she hasn’t had anyone get sick from the swine flu in her 16 years there, Missaukee Agricultural Youth Show Board President Susan Beerens said it’s something they take precautions to prevent.
“We’ve been fortunate that we’ve really never had any cases,” Beerens said. “We try to keep everything health, so not just from swine flu but any bugs that could come in.”
The fair’s biggest defense against potential viruses like swine flu is its handwashing stations. Beerens said they have stations set up all over for exhibitors and spectators to use.
Exhibitors are encouraged to wash their hands often, especially after interacting with their animals. They are also asked to not share equipment with each other.
All equipment and animal pens are cleaned prior to the animals’ arrival in the fairground. Beerens said they tell exhibitors to clean any dirt and manure off scales, sorting boards and the washing area before disinfecting them.
For the scales, exhibitors are told to focus on areas that have been in direct contact with the pig’s nose. When a pig is sick, Beerens said one symptom they display is nasal discharge.
Once these surfaces are clear of debris, Beerens said exhibitors disinfect them with bleach or other disinfectants.
The pigs are checked by board members and fair superintendents as they come into the fair and are pulled aside if they notice something seems off. Beerens said they also don’t weigh the pigs at the beginning to make sure they’re not together and don’t contact or spread any germs.
Exhibitors also help watch out for each other’s animals. Beerens said if someone notices an animal showing symptoms such as nasal discharge or coughing, they’ll let a fair staff member know and they can act on it.
Swine flu isn’t the only thing the fair is on the look for. Beerens said they look out for ringworm or warts in cows and will pull them aside. For poultry, she said their superintendent performs a health check on the birds for lice, mites and signs of respiratory viruses or other illnesses.
“These birds, a lot of them are going to go home, so we want to make sure they don’t have anything,” Beerens said.
Beerens said many of the animals shown at the fair come from peoples’ backyards and aren’t in contact with large herds. This is part of the reason why the youth show hasn’t had anyone get sick while participating in or visiting their event.
Credit also goes to exhibitors for how they take care of their animals. Being in an agriculture community, Beerens said the kids and their families vaccinate their animals and ensure they are healthy when they bring them to the youth show.
