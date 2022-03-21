CADILLAC — As gas prices around the area have increased in recent weeks, many are experiencing sticker shock at the pumps.
But for local farmers, the rising prices are affecting more than just their ability to fuel up their vehicles and machinery.
“It’s a small piece of the whole puzzle,” Marion crop farmer Bryan Eisenga said. “It’s also a driver of all the other inputs. It drives up your cost of fertilizer and your chemicals.”
Many farmers said they have seen the price of fertilizer increase along with the fuel prices. Eisenga said because some fertilizers are made with petroleum products, the costs of such fertilizers have gone up.
“Most of our fertilizer has doubled in costs from a year ago,” Eisenga said. “And, chemicals, too, have gone up a fair amount.”
Gary Carmichael, the owner of Carmichael Farms in Evart, said other petroleum products such as plastic twine and grease have also gone up.
“Any of the products that we buy that are petroleum products such as the hay is tied by plastic twine, and plastic twine has went up 25%,” Carmichael said. “We use grease for the machinery, and grease prices have went up by 25% also.”
Another major aspect of farming that has been impacted by rising fuel prices is the transportation of products. Many farmers said bringing in new products has gone up as companies pass along the increasing cost to fuel their trucks onto them.
“Anything we have trucked in is going to be more expensive,” Bryan Benson, the owner of Benson Dairy LLC in Cadillac, said.
Since the price of their products is set by the market, many farmers said they can’t increase their prices. Instead, farmers like Jerry Lindquist, owner of Lindquist farms in Reed City and LeRoy, said they’ll have to take on the rising cost themselves.
“Prices have doubled right now from what they were, and in some cases, about tripled from a year ago,” Lindquist said. “And we don’t see them coming down in the short term, not before spring planting and summer planting that’s going on in May, June, July. So, we know we’re going to have to bite the bullet there.”
As the growing season approaches, many farmers said they are looking for new ways to become more efficient.
“Part of it, maybe, is trying to be more efficient in the fields,” Carmichael said. “You try to be more efficient in your field consumption with your tractors. But, you always look for ways, and we’ll probably create some new ways to be efficient this year as we see how expensive fuel is.”
“There’ll probably be some new methods that farmers will come up with to save fuel and save expenses.”
With the increase in fuel and fertilizer costs, many farmers said they expect to take a hit in revenue this season.
“As we prepare our budget for this year, we look at those costs real closely and know that it probably won’t be a high profitability year,” Carmichael said. “It’s going to be a year that you’ll try to be as efficient as you can and still make money, so it will be a challenge. It’s not going to be easy.”
While this year will be a challenge, many farmers said it’s hard to tell how the increased costs could impact them down the line.
“Nobody knows,” Lindquist said. “It depends on how long those prices stay high and when they do come down, how far they come down. Your guess is as well as ours as to how long they’ll last.”
With so much uncertainty surrounding fuel, fertilizer, and other product costs, many farmers are hoping the price will come down sooner rather than later.
“If you look in the past, you know, this is kind of a high watermark for the price of diesel fuel right now,” Reed City cattle farmer Tom Bluhm said. “So I would hope that as time goes on, you know, we’re going to see some relief in the price.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.