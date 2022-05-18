The Cadillac News is looking to find a long-time reader. If you have read the Cadillac News for several decades or longer, please contact Riley Connell at (231) 775-NEWS (6397) and let her know how long you have been reading the newspaper.
How long have you been reading the Cadillac News?
Riley Connell
