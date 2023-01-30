CADILLAC — A mass shooting in a public setting with mass casualties.
No matter if it’s in a school or at the store, it’s a scenario no one wants to see play out. In the wake of the three mass shootings in California, emergency managers and departments agree these events highlight the importance of training for the worst possible scenario.
“It underscores the importance of being prepared and being aware of what’s going on around you,” Missaukee County Planning and Emergency Management Director Linda Hartshorne-Shafer said. “No matter where you are, whether you’re at work or school or out shopping somewhere.”
In early December, Missaukee County conducted a full-scale exercise at McBain Rural Agricultural Schools to simulate an active shooter incident. The exercise included individuals from the county administration, sheriff’s department, EMS, local fire departments, school staff, the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Corps, and emergency managers from Wexford, Benzie, and Roscommon counties. There were 50 total participants in the exercise.
Though the exercise was on the smaller side, Hartshorne-Shafer said it still allows them to evaluate their plans and obtain feedback from the participants.
“I’m looking for plausibility, and I am also looking at the plans that I have in place to make sure that what we’ve already established is actually going to work,” she said. “Having a scenario and running the exercise helps us determine if there are gaps or if there are things that we can do better.”
For the McBain exercise, the scenario was a student had shot another one and incapacitated the school security guard. Dispatch simulated taking calls and texts about the incident and law enforcement went into the school to clear the building.
After the shooter was located and placed in custody, EMS was allowed to come in and triage patients. Everyone then met in the school auditorium and participated in a hot wash. This is where the exercise was discussed and feedback was collected from the participants.
Wexford County Emergency Manager Randy Boike was a part of those discussions. As an evaluator, Boike got to observe the exercise and said the experience was invaluable.
“You pull tools away to help improve their department as well as ours,” he said.
Boike said Wexford did some preparation of its own through the newest act of violence training. He said law enforcement officers had the opportunity to learn the newest, cutting-edge ways to approach scenarios like mass shootings.
“There were certain drills that we did to prepare for some of the newest ways to approach this and then we had to understand what our ultimate priorities were,” he said. “You’re trying to save as many lives as you can.”
As important as the initial response is, Boike said it’s also important to know what to do after a threat has been neutralized. This could mean officers are asked to help EMS with those who sustained serious injuries.
“Time is of the essence,” he said.
As part of the training, Boike said law enforcement also went through multiple scenarios. Unlike in McBain, he said the officers didn’t know the exact details of the scenario they were walking into. Law enforcement also conducted force on force with protective gear, meaning they used a special bullet with real guns to simulate being shot.
“It adds that extra element of, there’s risk in this,” he said.
For EMS departments, training for mass shootings gives them a chance to take what they’ve learned and put it into action.
“EMS is a reactive profession,” Missaukee County EMS Director Aaron Sogge said. “Something happens and we react. So the more that we can be proactive to limit the number of potential operational hindrances, the better.”
Sogge said the exercise in McBain allowed him to visualize and see potential issues. He said the scenario also got him thinking about what other resources they would need to treat patients since a mass shooting would likely overwhelm his department and the local hospitals.
“It allows us to really practice our fluidity with operations because we can drill and train and train and train, but not every situation is going to have the same kind of flowchart on how to handle it,” Sogge said. “So it allowed our staff to be fluid and kind of expand their thinking and thinking outside the box.”
On the law enforcement side, Michigan State Police 7th District public information officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said they’ll look at scenarios like the ones in California and try to learn what they can. This includes response times, what the perpetrators were doing, and how they committed the acts of violence against their victims.
Carroll said these scenarios change their mindset and training as the MSP tries to evolve and prepare for what may come next.
“We look at the response and what happened,” he said. “Just like how some of these active shooters are learning from previous scenarios, we also do too.”
Training with local law enforcement is also important for the MSP. Carroll said they work to familiarize themselves with different areas to be better prepared to respond to a situation.
“You have to prepare for a scenario based on what you’re really going to encounter in the situation,” he said. “So, we prepare based on what our assets will be at the time, and then we can bring in more if things go longer.”
“Then we train together so, we all know what we’re doing, what to expect, and what each officers’ role is going to be in that situation.”
At the local level, Cadillac Police Department School Resource Officer Austin Reardon said the training also helps build confidence. If an officer is required to help with injuries, Reardon said their training gives them more knowledge on how to render first aid.
“In the act of violence course, we talked about doing a little bit more, like wound packing and chest seals and tourniquets and how to render aid using common household items like garbage bags and T-shirts,” he said.
Like the state police, Cadillac Police Department Public Safety Director Adam Ottjepka said they’ll have debriefings on mass shootings to learn from them. He said they try to pick up on what was done right and wrong, and what they could do better.
“As these shootings become more regular, the dynamics are changing and that’s what we try and keep up on and follow with,” he said. “The whole idea from these debriefings and these trainings is, what can we do better? What can we anticipate to try and stay a step ahead?”
Staying a step ahead is the key as emergency managers plan to conduct more mass shooting exercises. Hartshorne-Shafer and Boike said their counties are looking at conducting future exercises to ensure they’re always prepared.
The public can also prepare themselves for a mass shooting. Hartshorne-Shafer said the big thing is having situational awareness when going out in public. This includes being aware of who’s around you and knowing where the exits are.
“The best exit may not be the most obvious one,” she said.
Children should also be aware of exits. Hartshorne-Shafer said parents can make a game of finding different exits to build their awareness without making it a scary situation.
Boike said situational awareness also includes spotting things that don’t fit and reporting them.
“If it doesn’t look right and you see it, say something,” he said.
If you’re ever caught in a mass violence situation, Boike said people need to run away from the danger or hide if they’re unable to get to an exit. Fighting back is a last resort.
